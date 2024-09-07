Corner Canyon makes 42-7 statement against Farmington: State championship rematch with Skyridge next week
Coming off a tough upset loss against Lone Peak, Corner Canyon left no doubt at home against Farmington in Draper, Utah Friday night.
After jumping out to a 35-0 halftime lead, the Chargers took their foot off the gas, slowing the offense down and cruising to a 42-7 victory.
With the win, SBLive/SI Top 25 nationally-ranked Corner Canyon is now 2-1 after back-to-back wins over a pair of Florida high school football teams to begin the season.
The No. 24 Chargers breezed past American Fork with a 70-42 win in Week 1, then stunned No. 6 IMG Academy in Week 2 with a 35-34 come-from-behind victory that stands as one of their biggest wins in program history.
Next up for Corner Canyon is a state-championship rematch with the Skyridge Falcons, who are 3-0 following their 38-10 win over Bingham Friday night.
The Chargers defeated the Falcons 41-27 in last year's Utah high school football state championship game, which was payback for the 17-7 loss Skyridge handed Corner Canyon the year before.
