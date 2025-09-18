Utah High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 6
We’ve reached the midway point of the high school football season in Utah, and High School on SI Utah will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
Corner Canyon (5-0) at Lone Peak (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Knights handed the Chargers, ranked No. 13 in this week’s High School on SI Power 25 rankings, their last loss in Week 3 last season. Corner Canyon avenged that defeat in the 6A championship game and has handled all comers this season, outscoring its rivals 251-62.
Davis (4-1) at American Fork (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Cavemen sit just outside High School on SI’s Northwest Region rankings, but a win over the Darts in just the programs’ second all-time meeting could propel them into the top 10. Senior RB Prince Afu has run for 469 yards and seven touchdowns to lead American Fork.
Bountiful (2-3) at Woods Cross (3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Woods Cross senior RB Viliami Tapa’atoutai has been a battering ram through five games, rushing for 707 yards and eight touchdowns. But Bountiful has its own standout running back in senior Siaki Fekitoa (451 yards, three touchdowns), and the Redhawks will be looking to extend their win streak to six games over the Wildcats.