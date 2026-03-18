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Utah High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 18, 2026

See every UHSAA champion and runners-up for all six classifications as the Utah high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The Morgan Trojans came in second place in the 2026 Class 3A bracket.
The Morgan Trojans came in second place in the 2026 Class 3A bracket. | Kevin Hansen

The 2026 Utah girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 6A

Champions: Bingham Miners

Runner-Ups: Lone Peak Knights

Class 5A

Champions: Pleasant Grove Vikings

Runner-Ups: West Panthers

Class 4A

Champions: Green Canyon Wolves

Runner-Ups: Dixie Flyers

Class 3A

Champions: Layton Christian Eagles

Runner-Ups: Morgan Trojans

Class 2A

Champions: Kanab Cowboys

Runner-Ups: Enterprise Wolves

Class 1A

Champions: Tabiona Tigers

Runner-Ups: Rich Rebels

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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