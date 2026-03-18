Utah High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 18, 2026

The 2026 Utah girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Bingham Miners

Runner-Ups: Lone Peak Knights

Champions: Pleasant Grove Vikings

Runner-Ups: West Panthers

Champions: Green Canyon Wolves

Runner-Ups: Dixie Flyers

Champions: Layton Christian Eagles

Runner-Ups: Morgan Trojans

Champions: Kanab Cowboys

Runner-Ups: Enterprise Wolves

Champions: Tabiona Tigers

Runner-Ups: Rich Rebels

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