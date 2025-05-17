Utah's top high school softball freshmen in 2025: Vote for the best
ESPN's Dick Vitale calls them 'Diaper Dandies'.
The longtime college basketball broadcaster has coined the phrase to highlight freshman talent that is performing at a high level. The names on this list are doing exactly that.
The following high school softball freshmen are standouts (statistically) for their respective teams in Utah. The names might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but clearly these young stars are helping their teams win from the plate or the mound at whatever level they may be playing.
Numbers don't lie.
Take a look at the top performing high school softball freshmen in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Sunday, May 25 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL FRESHMEN IN UT
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 17, 2025)
1. Grace Leary, Riverton
Leary leads Utah freshmen in RBIs with 58, and did it in just 29 games. She's bating .484 with a .515 on-base percentage. She's tallied 46 hits and 11 homers, which leads the state.
2. Alexandra Bingham, Clearfield
Clearfield is batting .421 with 35 RBIs off 32 hits with 32 runs scored in 26 games.
3. Navey Lindsay, South Sevier
Lindsay has a .583 batting average with 30 RBIs off 56 hits and five homers this spring in 31 games. The standout freshman is also 13-0 from the pitching circle with a 1.61 ERA and 98 strikeouts.
4. Falynn Randall, Snow Canyon
Randall has tallied 34 RBIs off 24 hits with 24 runs, five homers and eight doubles in 19 games with a .558 batting average.
5. Maddie Bigelow, Murray
Bigelow is batting .435 with 27 hits with 30 RBIs, 11 doubles and six homers in 18 games.
6. Norah Sunderland, Davis
Sunderland has the second-most homers among freshman in Utah with eight. This rookie is batting .461 through 29 games with 27 RBIs off 41 hits.
7. Paizley Boman, Spanish Fork
Boman leads freshmen in strikeouts with 182 in 129 innings. She's 9-13 from the circle in 25 appearances while also batting .364 with 16 hits.
8. Brinklee Hadley, West Field
Hadley leads Utah freshmen in wins with a 16-4 record in 23 appearances this spring. Hadley carries a 2.60 ERA with 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings.
9. Mataiya Murray, Richfield
Murray is Utah's freshman leader in stolen bases with a mind-boggling 45 in 29 games. She also carries a .473 average through 29 games with 44 hits and 44 runs scored.
10. Londyn Gamble, Bear River
Gamble is a contributing freshman on the state's No. 1 ranked team, hitting .329 with 15 RBIs from 26 hits with six doubles, four triples and one homer.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Sunday, May 25 at 8 p.m. (PT).
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: