Top 10 Vermont high school football preseason rankings (8/5/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football practices are starting up and that means the gridiron is upon us.
Preseason high school football games kickoff throughout the state of Vermont starting the week of Aug. 16 and continuing into Aug. 23, with the regular season kicking off on Aug. 30.
The No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State is last year's Division I state champion Burr & Barton Bulldogs followed by the Hartford Hurricanes.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams, heading into the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Preseason Football Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings
1. Burr & Barton
The Bulldogs have four state championships now to their name, but don't expect them to be out of the picture again just because they've graduated some key seniors. Burr & Barton hit the road to start the season against Brattleboro, getting a good look at post-Jack McCoy.
2. Hartford
Last year the Hurricanes finished just behind the Bulldogs in Division I, with Hartford losing in the Division I state championship game 35-28. Now the team returns with a bulk of their roster returning and looking to take aim at winning a state title this around.
3. Champlain Valley Union
The only two losses the Redhawks had all season long came at the hands of Division I champion Burr & Barton. Now heading into the 2024 campaign, Champlain Valley Union remains one of the state's highest classifications best programs.
4. Middlebury
The Tigers are coming off a 6-4 season, Middlebury's only losses come against the aforementioned teams ahead of them in these rankings. Aaron Fillmore's bunch should be back in the hunt in Division I ranks. A lot is expected out of this group this fall.
5. St. Johnsbury Academy
How last season ended for Hilltoppers left a bad taste in their mouth, falling to Middlebury 7-3 in the playoffs. St. Johnsbury Academy returns as a football program looking to move up the rankings early as they face 2023 Division II champion North Country Union early on.
6. North Country Union
After starting off last season 3-3, the Falcons were able to run the table the rest of the way and win five in a row en route to the Division II state championship. Now North Country Union aims to repeat as the champs once against No. 5 St. Johnsbury Academy (see above).
7. Windsor
The Yellowjackets went 9-1 last year, with their lone loss coming against Woodstock during the regular season before eventually avenging that later on. Windsor enters the new campaign with high expectations after winning it all in Division III in 2023.
8. Woodstock
Other than losses to Division II champion North Country Union and Windsor (see above), the Wasps were an impressive team in 2023. Heading into this 2024 campaign, the program is expected to be in the mix.
9. Colchester
The Lakers may have went 4-6 last year, but made a run all the way to the Division II state championship game before losing to North Country Union. Colchester kicks things off on Aug. 29 versus Rutland followed by Milton and Bellows Free Academy.
10. Fair Haven
On Aug. 31st, the Slaters will take the field on a Saturday and take on No. 8 Windsor. Fair Haven ended the 2023 season with an 8-1 record, with their only loss coming 7-0 to Colchester in the Division II playoffs.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports