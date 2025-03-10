Girls high school track star gets bashed in the head with a baton at Virginia state championships
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is looking into an incident that happened from last week's track and field state championships at Lynchburg, Virginia.
Brookville High School (Virginia) junior Kaelen Tucker was running in the second leg of the 4x200 relay when she was hit in the back of the head with a baton by an unnamed runner from I.C. Norcom High School.
Tucker ended up suffering a concussion because of the hit from the baton.
“When we get onto the other side of the track we have to cross to lane one, you have to merge in, and as I was coming up on her she kind of made me get cut off a little bit so I backed away,” Tucker said in a report to WSLS.
“When we got to the curve she kept bumping me in my arm and when we got off the curve I finally passed her and that was when she hit me with the baton.”
In the video below, Tucker can be seen running side-by-side with the unnamed runner from I.C Norcom before she is eventually hit in the back of the head with the baton, thus dropping her own baton and immediately reaching for her head.
According to a 6 ABC News report, the unnamed runner's father and school's athletic director reached out to Tucker to apologize for the incident.
"I definitely want the coaches and a personal apology from the actual athlete as well, because it's only you know, it's only right," Keith Tucker, father of Kaelen, said via the 6 ABC News report.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi