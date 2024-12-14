Maury vs. Briar Woods: Live score, updates, Virginia high school football Class 5 state championship
Another year, another Virginia Class 5 state finals appearance for the undefeated, reigning, defending champion Maury Commodores. But a win over the Briar Woods Falcons at James Madison University would make this season unlike any in the school's 113-year history.
A win would mark the first back-to-back state titles in program history. But the top-ranked Commodores (14-0) face one of the hottest teams in the state in 10-3 Briar Woods.
The Falcons began the season 2-2 before winning eight of their last nine games - including a 28-14 victory over No. 24 L. C. Bird in last week's semifinal. Maury, playing in its fourth consecutive state final and fifth in the last six seasons, got here by ousting No. 7 Green Run, 20-14.
The battle-tested Commodores are loaded with talent. Standout receiver LeBron Bond will join Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers, while Ari Watford (DE, Clemson), CJ Smith (LB, Maryland) and Kendall Daniels (S, South Carolina) are also headed to major programs. Watford is expected to miss this game after suffering an injury in last week's win.
Two-way star QB-LB Brady Carmical leads the way for Briar Woods - a team that got here despite battling a rash of injuries. In last week's victory, the Navy signee amassed four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) while also causing a fumble and adding three tackles on defense. He's joined by fellow star linebacker Trey Dudley (6'1, 215), a Syracuse signee, in anchoring the defense.
Follow along below for live updates from the championship game between Maury and Briar Woods, which is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
