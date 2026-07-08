Nansemond-Suffolk Academy's Zoey Carpenter Voted 2026 Virginia High School Softball Player of the Year

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy junior Zoey Carpenter has been voted High School On SI's Virginia Softball Player of the Year after receiving 28.99 percent of the fan vote.

Carpenter Finishes on Top

Carpenter led NSA to a seventh consecutive VISAA softball state championship. The junior and George Mason commit was also named First Team.

At the plate, Carpenter batted .505 with a 1.458 OPS, nine home runs, 46 hits, 37 runs, seven doubles, and two triples.

Sartin Claims the Runner-Up Spot

Eastside's Emma Sartin finished second in the poll with 23.68 percent of votes. Sartin had a dominant senior season and was named VHSL 2026 Class 1 Player of the Year.

In the circle, the UNC Greensboro commit went 21-4 with a 0.52 ERA and 302 strikeouts in 146.2 innings pitched, along with six no-hitters and two perfect games. At the plate, she batted .461 with 41 hits, 32 RBIs, and four home runs.

Rendell Rounds Out the Top Three

Rounding out the top three is Eastern View's Cailin Rendell with 17.45 percent of votes. Rendell was named VHSL Class 4 Player of the Year, Region 4B Player of the Year, and First Team All-Region Pitcher.

The senior and Wofford commit posted some impressive stats in the circle, including an 18-1 record, a 0.24 ERA, and 261 strikeouts in 116.2 innings pitched.

Complete Voting Results

Western Branch's Haylee Bandura finished fourth with 14.25 percent of votes. Bandura earned the honor of Class 6 First Team All-State Pitcher. The junior and Bridgewater commit went a perfect 17-0 with a 1.07 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 130.1 innings pitched.

Rounding out the top five is Fauquier's Lydia Lovell with 5.53 percent of votes. Lovell was named Regional Player of the Year and Northwestern District Class 3 Player of the Year. The senior and ETSU commit hit .557 with 39 hits, nine home runs, and 17 stolen bases.

James Madison's Giuliana Hughes finished sixth with 4.64 percent of votes. Hughes led the Warhawks to the Class 6 state finals and was awarded First Team All-District Outfield. The sophomore batted .567 with 34 hits, 27 RBIs, seven home runs, eight doubles, and three triples.

Paul VI's Faith Colligan placed seventh in the poll with 2.31 percent of votes. Colligan led the Panthers to their first WCAC softball championship and was named WCAC Co-Player of the Year. The freshman hit .558 with 58 hits, a state-leading 57 RBIs, nine home runs, 34 runs, 16 doubles, and five triples.

Also receiving votes were Matoaca's Kaylee Hodges (2.04), Handley's Madyson Thacker (0.58), Langley's Norah Jacques (0.43), Sherando's Sophia Zimmerman (0.07), and West Springfield's Elaina Primozic (0.02).