Oscar Smith vs. James Madison: Live score, updates from Virginia football Class 6 state championship
Two undefeated teams collide Saturday evening for the Class 6 Virginia high school football state championship.
Oscar Smith and James Madison both enter the game 14-0 and coming off easy wins in the semifinals.
Follow along below for live updates from the championship game between Oscar Smith and James Madison, which is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 14, at James Madison University.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Oscar Smith vs. James Madison, Virginia Class 6 championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
