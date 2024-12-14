High School

Oscar Smith vs. James Madison: Live score, updates from Virginia football Class 6 state championship

Two 14-0 teams compete tonight for a VHSL high school football state title

Mike Swanson

Oscar Smith plays James Madison for the 2024 Class 6 Virginia high school football state championship.
Oscar Smith plays James Madison for the 2024 Class 6 Virginia high school football state championship. / Oscar Smith Football Instagram

Two undefeated teams collide Saturday evening for the Class 6 Virginia high school football state championship.

Oscar Smith and James Madison both enter the game 14-0 and coming off easy wins in the semifinals.

Follow along below for live updates from the championship game between Oscar Smith and James Madison, which is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 14, at James Madison University.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Oscar Smith vs. James Madison, Virginia Class 6 championship game live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

