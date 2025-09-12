High School

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Richmond area schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season kicks off on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

Gainesville Cardinals vs Woodbridge Vikings - Sep 5, 2025
Gainesville Cardinals vs Woodbridge Vikings - Sep 5, 2025 / David Buky

There are 36 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 8 Benedictine vs Blue Ridge, and No. 18 Woodberry Forest vs No. 22 Trinity Episcopal.

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 30 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area on Friday, highlighted by No. 8 Benedictine vs Blue Ridge at 3:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:

Appomattox County vs Heritage

Benedictine vs Blue Ridge

Bird vs Monacan

Brunswick vs Lunenburg Central

Buckingham vs Campbell

Cary Christian vs Life Christian Academy

Charles City vs Northumberland

Charlottesville vs John Marshall

Collegiate vs Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

Cosby vs Richmond City School of the Arts

Courtland vs Orange County

Culpeper County vs Wood

Deep Run vs Lake Taylor

Dinwiddie vs Highland Springs

Eastern View vs Woodgrove

Essex vs King William

Freeman vs Hanover

Glen Allen vs Henry

Godwin vs Atlee

James River vs Manchester

Jamestown vs Warhill

Lafayette vs New Kent

Mathews vs Sussex Central

Mechanicsville vs Tucker

Middlesex vs Windsor

Midlothian vs Powhatan

New Kent vs Lafayette

Norcom vs Varina

Rappahannock vs Westmoreland

Southampton vs Petersburg

Thomas Jefferson vs Amelia County

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Virginia