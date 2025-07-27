Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Virginia High School Defensive Lineman in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it's time to highlight the top high school football players in Virginia.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective postions.
High School on SI recently conducted polls on the offense, including best quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and offensive linemen. Now we switch over on the defensive side of things, starting with defensive linemen.
There are many outstanding players in Virginia, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans' attention.
Voting ends Friday, August 15 at 11:59 PT.
Darius Gray Jr., St. Christopher's, Senior
Standing at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Gray is a five-star, All-American defensive tackle. According to 247Sports, he is listed as the top 2026 football recruit in Virginia. Gray is also an offensive lineman, having been featured in the previous poll.
JaySean Richardson, Varina, Senior
Richardson is a 6-foot-1, 305-pound three-star recruit. He has won the State Defensive Player of the Year award and just announced his commitment to Virginia.
Kedric Golston II, Stone Bridge, Senior
Standing at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Golston is a three-star edge rusher who announced his commitment to Tennessee. He is the son of former Washington Commanders defensive tackle Kedric Golston, who happens to be Stone Bridge football's head coach.
Joshua Pittman, King's Fork, Senior
Pittman is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound three-star recruit who plays both edge rusher and outside linebacker. He is committed to play college football at Virginia Tech.
T-Ron Richardson, Hopewell, Senior
Richardson is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound three-star recruit who has received scholarship offers from Penn State, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, and Maryland.
Kamren Johnson, Green Run, Senior
Standing at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Johnson is a three-star recruit who was named 1st Team All-Region as a junior last year. In the process, he recorded 12 sacks, 65 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.
Valdin Sone, Blue Ridge, Senior
Sone is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound four-star defensive lineman who was named as a 2025 Navy All-American. He recently announced his commitment to Georgia.
Chris Whitehead, Lloyd C. Bird, Junior
Whitehead is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound four-star recruit. In his standout sophomore season, he recorded 46 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.
Christian Corbin, Warwick, Senior
Corbin is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound three-star defensive tackle who announced his commitment to Delaware. For his performance last season, he was named 1st Team All-Region Defensive Line/Offensive Line,1st Team All-State Defensive Tackle, and Second Team All-State Offensive Line.
Kayce Jordan, Indian River, Sophomore
Jordan is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound edge rusher/linebacker. As a freshman, he recorded 18 sacks and 55 tackles for the Braves.
Lucas Allen, Tuscarora, Senior
Allen is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman who committed to William & Mary for college football. He received multiple honors last season for the Dulles district, Region 4C, and Virginia Class 4.
Jacob Franklin, John Champe, Senior
Franklin is a 6-foor-3, 215-pound edge rusher who was named 1st Team All-Region last season. As a junior, he recorded 7.5 sacks, 10 hurries, 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.