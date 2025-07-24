Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Virginia High School Offensive Lineman in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it's time to highlight the top high school football players in Virginia.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School on SI recently compiled lists of the best quarterbacks, best running backs, and best wide receivers. Now it's time for the final phase of the offense: offensive linemen.
There are many outstanding players in Virginia, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans' attention.
Voting ends Friday, August 15 at 11:59 ET.
Darius Gray, St. Christopher's, Senior
Gray is 6-foot-4, 260 pounds and a five-star All-American. According to 247Sports, he is listed as the top 2026 football recruit in Virginia.
Carter Scruggs, Loudoun County, Senior
Scruggs is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound four-star recruit. He is committed to play college football at Clemson.
Junior Saunders, Woodberry Forest, Junior
Saunders is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound four-star recruit who will be entering his junior year.
Thomas Wilder, Green Run, Senior
Wilder is a 6-foot-7, 295-pound four-star recruit who recently announced his commitment to Virginia Tech. His team reached the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals last season.
Carter Jones, Poquoson, Junior
Jones is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound four-star recruit who will be entering his junior year. He is also an All-State offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
Q'Mari Hudson, Western Branch, Junior
Hudson is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound four-star recruit with a 6-foot-11 wingspan.
Maddox Cochrane, Benedictine, Senior
Cochrane is a 6-foot-7, 280-pound recruit who has won two state championships with the Cadets. He is committed to play college football at Wisconsin.
Jaiden Edwards, Courtland, Senior
Edwards is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound three-star recruit who will be entering his senior year.
Brady Sakowitz, Trinity Episcopal School, Senior
Sakowitz is a 6-foot-7, 315-foot three-star recruit who announced his commitment to North Carolina State last season. He has earned honors of 1st Team All-Metro, 1st Team All-State, and 1st Team All-Prep League.
Luke Hatfield, Battlefield, Senior
Hatfield is a 6-foot-4, 285-pound rising senior who is committed to play college football at UConn.