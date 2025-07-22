Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Virginia High School Wide Receiver in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it's time to highlight the top high school football players in Virginia.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School on SI recently compiled lists of the best quarterbacks and the best running backs. Now, it's time for a breakdown of the best wide receivers in the state.
There are many outstanding players in Virginia, and these lists are not inteded to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans' attention.
Voting ends Friday, August 15 at 11:59 ET.
Travis Johnson, Oscar Smith, Senior
Johnson is a four-star recruit who committed to play at Michigan. He made 63 receptions for 1,053 yards and 17 touchdowns in the Tigers' undefeated season en route to the VHSL Class 6 state championship.
Davion Brown, Trinity Episcopal School, Senior
Brown is another four-star recruit who announced his commitment to Penn State. In eight games for the Titans, Brown had 42 catches for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Damari Carter, Varina, Senior
Carter is a three-star recruit who just announced his commitment to Virginia. His stellar junior year resulted in All-State, Region, and Metro honors.
Dyzier Carter, Louisa County, Senior
Carter, a Rutgers commit, had 28 receptions for 736 yards and nine touchdowns for the Lions. On the ground, he recorded 16 carries for 117 yards and five TDs, while as a punt returner, he had 114 yards and one score.
Iveon Lewis, Huguenot, Junior
Lewis, a four-star recruit, recorded 45 receptions, 1,069 yards, and 14 touchdowns in his sophomore season for the Falcons. As a result, he was named All-Region Wide Receiver for Class 4B.
Taysean Jones, Colonial Forge, Senior
Jones made 69 catches for 1,120 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior season with the Eagles, as he received 1st Team All-District and All-Region Receiver honors.
Amare Gough, Thomas Jefferson, Senior
Gough, a four-star recruit and Syracuse commit, was named Region B 1st Team All-Region and All-State Wide Receiver, and 2nd Team All-Metro Wide Receiver for his junior season with the Vikings.
Ben Whitver, Powhatan, Senior
Whitver, a three-star recruit and James Madison commit, recorded 52 receptions for 1,004 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 1,549 all-purpose yards and 15 all-purpose TDs for the Indians.
Elijah Moss-Williams, Maury, Senior
Moss-Williams is coming off of two VHSL Class 5 state championships with the Commodores, looking to cap off his senior year with a three-peat.
Antoine Richardson, Highland Springs, Senior
Richardson was named 1st Team All-Region Wide Receiver and 2nd Team All-State Wide Receiver for his standout junior season with the Springers.
Keontae Bumpers, Nansemond River, Senior
Bumpers made the transfer from King's Fork to Nansemond River for his upcoming senior season. In his junior year, he recorded 20 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Cameron Hairston-Taylor, Patrick Henry, Senior
Hairston-Taylor is a Syracuse commit who will look to make an impact in his senior year for the Patriots.