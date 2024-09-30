High School

Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/30/24)

Here are 12 nominees for the best performance of Week 6

The North Fort Myers Red Knights hosted the Fort Myers Green Wave during a district matchup Friday night September 27, 2024. North Fort Myers won the game with a final score 33-30.
Week 6 was action-packed in Southwest Florida. But which high school football player had the best performance? You can help us decide by voting in our Southwest Florida Player of the Week poll below.

Congratulations to last week's winner: John Ruggerio of Gulf Coast.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Marquay Bradshaw, LaBelle

Led the Cowboys with two rushing TDs in a 42-0 win over Avon Park 

Mariner's Kaelan Davidson scored four times, including on an interception return, in a win over Ida Baker on Friday, Sept. 27
Kaelan Davidson, Mariner

Caught three touchdown passes and returned an interception 99 yards for a score in a win over Ida Baker

Kirtis Denham, North Fort Myers

Broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run to help his team beat rival Fort Myers 33-30

North Fort Myers running back Kirtis Denham had an 80-yard touchdown run in a win over Fort Myers on Sept. 27, 2024.
Caden DiLoreto, Aubrey Rogers

Launched seven touchdown passes, a school record, in a 52-34 victory against Bonita Springs

Cypress Lake QB Joey Dube-Garrett threw for six touchdowns in a big victory over Estero on Sept. 27, 2024.
Joey Dube-Garrett, Cypress Lake

Threw six touchdowns and 412 passing yards in a district win over Estero

Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte

Tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Pirates to a 56-3 win over South Fort Myers

Logan Flaherty, shown here against FBA, led Port Charlotte to a win over South Fort Myers on Sept. 27, 2024.
Cole Hayes, Riverdale

Scored five touchdowns for the second straight game, plus had 166 rushing yards in a win over East Lee

Nino Joseph, Lely

Rushed for 424 yards and seven touchdowns as the Trojans hung 90 points on Barron Collier

Lely Trojans running back Nino Joseph went for 424 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Barron Collier on Sept. 27, 2024.
Gervaris Leaphart, Island Coast

Scored a two-point conversion to force overtime then had the game-winning touchdown against Lemon Bay

Jayden Mixon, Immokalee

Went for 154 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to lead the Indians to a 44-12 win over Golden Gate 

Michael Rodriguez-Garcia, Cape Coral

Picked off a pass and returned it 58 yards to the end zone in a 28-11 win over Charlotte

Carter Smith, Bishop Verot

Threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 131 yards and two more TDs in a victory vs. First Baptist

