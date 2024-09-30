Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/30/24)
Week 6 was action-packed in Southwest Florida. But which high school football player had the best performance? You can help us decide by voting in our Southwest Florida Player of the Week poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: John Ruggerio of Gulf Coast.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Marquay Bradshaw, LaBelle
Led the Cowboys with two rushing TDs in a 42-0 win over Avon Park
Kaelan Davidson, Mariner
Caught three touchdown passes and returned an interception 99 yards for a score in a win over Ida Baker
Kirtis Denham, North Fort Myers
Broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run to help his team beat rival Fort Myers 33-30
Caden DiLoreto, Aubrey Rogers
Launched seven touchdown passes, a school record, in a 52-34 victory against Bonita Springs
Joey Dube-Garrett, Cypress Lake
Threw six touchdowns and 412 passing yards in a district win over Estero
Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte
Tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Pirates to a 56-3 win over South Fort Myers
Cole Hayes, Riverdale
Scored five touchdowns for the second straight game, plus had 166 rushing yards in a win over East Lee
Nino Joseph, Lely
Rushed for 424 yards and seven touchdowns as the Trojans hung 90 points on Barron Collier
Gervaris Leaphart, Island Coast
Scored a two-point conversion to force overtime then had the game-winning touchdown against Lemon Bay
Jayden Mixon, Immokalee
Went for 154 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to lead the Indians to a 44-12 win over Golden Gate
Michael Rodriguez-Garcia, Cape Coral
Picked off a pass and returned it 58 yards to the end zone in a 28-11 win over Charlotte
Carter Smith, Bishop Verot
Threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 131 yards and two more TDs in a victory vs. First Baptist