Girls Flag Football Officially Becomes a Sanctioned Varsity Sport in Washington, D.C.

The District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCSAA) is adding girls flag football as a sanctioned varsity sport. The announcement was made at the National Mall on Sunday with a countdown to the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C.

Announcement Tied to NFL Draft Countdown

The Washington Commanders released a statement on its team website.

"Girls flag football is now an officially sanctioned sport in Maryland and D.C.! We are proud to support the expansion of this sport through monetary contributions and equipment, resources, and training. Our commitment to creating equitable access to participation and a sustainable pathway to program success continues, with expanded participation coming in 2026."

Just announced on the National Mall...



GIRLS FLAG IS OFFICIALLY A SANCTIONED SPORT IN WASHINGTON, D.C.! pic.twitter.com/xKtTfaFjz8 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 26, 2026

D.C. Joins Growing National Movement

D.C. joins 19 states in officially sanctioning high school girls flag football. The announcement comes two days after girls flag football was approved as a state-sanctioned sport in Maryland by the Maryland Public Schools Secondary School Atheltic Association (MPSSAA). The high school sport continues to grow in the DMV area.

To celebrate the announcement, the Commanders held two flag football skills clinics throughout the afternoon for local youth and high school players.

List of U.S. States that Sanctioned Girls Flag Football

Here is the full list of states that have previously sanction girls flag football as a varsity football.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida, Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Mississippi

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington

Girls Flag Football Expands in D.C.

Last season, nine high schools in the nation's capital participated in girls flag football. Now, with the sport becoming officially sanctioned, 25 schools are expected to participate in 2026.

The nine D.C. schools that already played girls flag football in 2025 were Bell Multicultural, Benjamin Banneker Academic, Coolidge, Eastern Senior, Frank J. Ballou, KIPP DC College Prep, McKinley Technology, School Without Walls, Theodore Roosevelt.

NFL Support Drives Girls Flag Football Growth

The Commanders already support 127 schools across the DMV. The NFL team supported 51 teams each in Maryland and Virginia in 2025. This includes Montgomery and Prince George's Counties in Maryland, and Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia.

Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens also support the high school girls flag football teams in Montgomery and Prince George's counties. The state of Maryland already includes more than 130 schools now participating, with the state championship games taking place at M&T Bank Stadium.

National Momentum Builds

With girls flag football becoming a state-sanctioned sport in both Maryland and D.C., the sport continues to gain traction nationally. More than 100 colleges now offer opportunities, and flag football is scheduled to debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Additional details on the 2026 flag football season and playoff format will be announced at a later date.