Washington (WIAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Washington high school football scores from Week 4

Sam Brown

Jayshon Limar takes a carry for Lake Stevens in WIAA Class 4A championship game victory over Graham Kapowsin in 2023.
Jayshon Limar takes a carry for Lake Stevens in WIAA Class 4A championship game victory over Graham Kapowsin in 2023.

The 2024 Washington high school football season continues this Friday night with a full slate of Week 4 games, highlighted by an important Washington Top 25 showdown as No. 3 Eastside Catholic hosts No. 9 O'Dea.

You can follow all of the WIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Washington High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's your guide to catching all of the Week 4 Washington high school football action on Friday night (Sep. 27, 2024).

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES

CLASS 2B SCORES | CLASS 1B SCORES

2024 WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Washington high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH WIAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

