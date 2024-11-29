Predicting the winners of the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs second round
The West Virginia high school playoffs continue on Friday night with a full slate of playoff games on the table.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their second round matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the second round of the WVSSAC postseason.
2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs second round predictions
Class A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Tug Valley vs. (8) Petersburg
4:00 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Tug Valley
(4) Cameron vs. (5) Doddridge County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Cameron
(2) Tucker County vs. (7) Pendleton County
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Tucker County
(3) Wahama vs. (6) Sherman
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Wahama
2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket
Class AA
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Frankfort vs. (9) Bluefield
4:00 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Frankfort
(4) Williamstown vs. (5) Wheeling Central Catholic
4:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Wheeling Central Catholic
(2) Roane County vs. (10) Scott
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Roane County
(3) Independence vs. (6) Philip Barbour
4:00 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Independence
2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket
Class AAA
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Princeton vs. (8) North Marion
4:00 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Princeton
(4) Hoover vs. (5) Oak Hill
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Hoover
(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (7) Spring Valley
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Fairmont Senior
(3) Bridgeport vs. (6) Nitro
4:00 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Bridgeport
2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AAAA
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Martinsburg vs. (16) Parkersburg South
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Martinsburg
(4) Wheeling Park vs. (5) Huntington
4:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Huntington
(2) Spring Mills vs. (7) Morgantown
1:30 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Spring Mills
(3) Jefferson vs. (6) Hurricane
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Hurricane
2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket
