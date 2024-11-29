High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs second round

High School On SI is going on the record to make our predictions on the WVSSAC playoffs

The West Virginia high school playoffs continue on Friday night with a full slate of playoff games on the table.

Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their second round matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the second round of the WVSSAC postseason.  

2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs second round predictions

Class A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Tug Valley vs. (8) Petersburg

4:00 p.m. Saturday

Prediction: Tug Valley

(4) Cameron vs. (5) Doddridge County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Prediction: Cameron

(2) Tucker County vs. (7) Pendleton County

1:30 p.m. Saturday

Prediction: Tucker County

(3) Wahama vs. (6) Sherman

7:00 p.m. Friday

Prediction: Wahama

2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket

Class AA

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Frankfort vs. (9) Bluefield

4:00 p.m. Saturday

Prediction: Frankfort

(4) Williamstown vs. (5) Wheeling Central Catholic

4:00 p.m. Friday

Prediction: Wheeling Central Catholic

(2) Roane County vs. (10) Scott

7:00 p.m. Friday

Prediction: Roane County

(3) Independence vs. (6) Philip Barbour

4:00 p.m. Saturday

Prediction: Independence

2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket

Class AAA

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Princeton vs. (8) North Marion

4:00 p.m. Saturday

Prediction: Princeton

(4) Hoover vs. (5) Oak Hill

7:00 p.m. Friday

Prediction: Hoover

(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (7) Spring Valley

7:00 p.m. Friday

Prediction: Fairmont Senior

(3) Bridgeport vs. (6) Nitro

4:00 p.m. Saturday

Prediction: Bridgeport

2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket

Class AAAA

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Martinsburg vs. (16) Parkersburg South

7:00 p.m. Friday

Prediction: Martinsburg

(4) Wheeling Park vs. (5) Huntington

4:00 p.m. Friday

Prediction: Huntington

(2) Spring Mills vs. (7) Morgantown

1:30 p.m. Friday

Prediction: Spring Mills

(3) Jefferson vs. (6) Hurricane

1:30 p.m. Saturday

Prediction: Hurricane

2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket

