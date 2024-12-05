Predicting the winners of the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs third round
The West Virginia high school playoffs continue on Friday night with a full slate of playoff games on the table.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their third round matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the third round of the WVSSAC postseason.
2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs third round predictions
Class A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Tug Valley vs. (4) Cameron
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Cameron 34-28
(2) Tucker County vs. (3) Wahama
4:00 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Tucker County, 31-27
Class AA
Semifinal matchups
(1) Frankfort vs. (4) Williamstown
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Frankfort 20-17
(2) Roane County vs. (3) Independence
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Roane County 28-27
Class AAA
Semifinal matchups
(1) Princeton vs. (4) Hoover
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prediction: Princeton 38-35
(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (3) Bridgeport
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Bridgeport 42-35
Class AAAA
Semifinal matchups
(1) Martinsburg vs. (5) Huntington
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Martinsburg, 49-28
(2) Spring Mills vs. (6) Hurricane
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Prediction: Spring Mills, 30-20
