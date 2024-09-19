Vote: Who should be High School on SI's West Virginia Football Player of the Week? (9/19/2024)
West Virginia high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s West Virginia Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Lane Watson, Roane County
Watson was a machine in Roane County's wild 47-46 victory over Clay County, rushing for 303 yards on 23 attempts and scoring three touchdowns.
Isaac Cutlip, Webster County
One of the top rushing performances came from Cutlip in Webster County's thrilling 34-33 win over Tygarts Valley, rushing for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
Brysen Dixon, Doddridge County
It was another day at the office for Dixon in the Bulldogs' 47-14 win over Gilmer County, completing 5-of-7 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
Trey Lester, Sherman
Lester had a big hand in Sherman's 34-20 win over Pocahontas County last week, carrying the ball eight times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Also had three catches for 107 yards and a score.
Noah Casto, Ripley
The senior running back had himself a big night in Ripley's 35-6 win over Lincoln County, rushing for 195 yards on 26 carries and scoring four touchdowns.
Chance Barker, Princeton
Barker was dealing in Princeton's 44-28 victory over Oak Hill, completing 15-of-19 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
Colton Dunbar, Poca
Dunbar, a strong safety, was making tackles all over the field in Poca's 46-8 win over Buffalo, tallying 11 takedowns and three went for a loss.
Collin Hayes, Parkersburg South
Whether it was throwing or running the rock, Hayes was producing offense in Parkersburg South's 35-19 win over Woodrow Wilson. Hayes accounted for 286 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
