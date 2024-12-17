Vote: Who was West Virginia's top football performer of the 2024 WVSSAC state championships?
It’s playoff time in the Mountain State for football and we’ve got your top performers from the gridiron coming at you.
From offense to defense to special teams, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the state championship round. We ask you, who was the best performer from this past weekend's WVSSAC state finals at UC Stadium at Laidley Field?
Voting will end on December 31st, 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Koi Fagan, QB, Martinsburg
In a Class AAAA state championship that lived up to the billing, Martinsburg narrowly edged out crosstown rival Spring Mills behind a huge rushing effort from Fagan. The quarterback rushed for 289 yards on 21 attempts and scored twice. Also threw for a touchdown as well.
Max Anderson, QB, Spring Mills
Though Anderson came on the losing side of things, the quarterback definitely made a difference in keeping Spring Mills in the game despite two interceptions. Anderson accounted for 307 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the loss.
Alex Moses, RB, Bridgeport
Bridgeport dominated in every facet in a 49-7 rout of Herbert Hoover for the state's Class AAA state championship last week. Moses led the way with a game-high 141 yards on a mere seven touches and scored twice.
Timothy Jeffress, RB, Bridgeport
Joining in on the field day had via the ground attack alongside Moses was Jeffress for Bridgeport. The running back tallied 115 yards on nine carries and found the endzone twice.
Julian Pattison, FB, Frankfort
Pattison rumbled his way to a huge night on the ground in Frankfort's 49-14 rout of Roane County for the Class AA state championship. The fullback rushed for 178 yards on just nine carries and scored five touchdowns.
Carder Shanholtz, RB, Frankfort
Another Frankfort player that had himself a big night running the ball was Shanholtz, who only needed four carries to go off for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Connor Lambert, RB, Wahama
In Wahama's 29-22 victory over Cameron for the Class A state championship game, Lambert had himself a strong night running the back. The bruising tailback rushed for 114 yards on 18 attempts and scored two touchdowns.
Trace Simpkins, QB, Wahama
The other player offensively that made an impact for Wahama was Simpkins under center. Simpkins finished throwing for 39 yards and on the ground added 125 on 16 carries with a touchdown.
