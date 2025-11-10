West Virginia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 10, 2025
Another week of the 2025 West Virginia high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 10, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of November 10, 2025:
WVSSAC High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Wahama (10-0)
2. Sherman (7-0)
3. Pendleton County (7-2)
4. Wheeling Central Catholic (6-2)
5. Clay-Battelle (8-1)
6. Cameron (7-3)
7. St. Marys (6-2)
8. Wirt County (5-2)
9. Tucker County (5-4)
10. East Hardy (5-3)
11. Tug Valley (4-3)
12. Meadow Bridge (7-3)
13. Ritchie County (4-5)
14. Greenbrier West (3-5)
15. Man (2-7)
16. Pocahontas County (3-6)
17. Gilmer County (3-7)
18. Tolsia (2-6)
19. Tygarts Valley (2-6)
20. Calhoun (3-7)
21. Magnolia (3-7)
22. Webster County (2-7)
23. Montcalm (3-5)
24. Valley (0-8)
25. Mt. View (1-8)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Independence (9-1)
2. Frankfort (10-0)
3. Doddridge County (9-0)
4. Bluefield (7-2)
5. Philip Barbour (8-2)
6. Midland Trail (8-1)
7. Roane County (8-1)
8. Mingo Central (8-2)
9. Logan (7-2)
10. Petersburg (6-3)
11. James Monroe (5-3)
12. Williamstown (5-5)
13. Clay County (6-3)
14. South Harrison (5-4)
15. Oak Glen (7-3)
16. Tyler (4-5)
17. Braxton County (4-5)
18. Lincoln (4-5)
19. Wayne (4-6)
20. Buffalo (6-4)
21. West Side (4-5)
22. Moorefield (2-7)
23. Scott (2-8)
24. Sissonville (4-5)
25. River View (3-6)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Princeton (10-0)
2. Chapmanville Regional (10-0)
3. Bridgeport (10-0)
4. North Marion (9-1)
5. Fairmont Senior (6-2)
6. Hoover (8-2)
7. Nitro (8-1)
8. Elkins (6-3)
9. Greenbrier East (5-4)
10. Keyser (6-3)
11. Winfield (7-3)
12. PikeView (7-2)
13. John Marshall (6-4)
14. Byrd (5-5)
15. Hampshire (5-4)
16. Brooke (4-6)
17. Nicholas County (1-7)
18. Shady Spring (4-5)
19. East Fairmont (3-6)
20. Ripley (3-6)
21. Lewis County (2-7)
22. Grafton (1-7)
23. South Charleston (2-8)
24. Lincoln County (1-8)
25. Point Pleasant (0-10)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Wheeling Park (7-3)
2. Morgantown (8-2)
3. Huntington (7-2)
4. George Washington (5-1)
5. Martinsburg (6-2)
6. University (7-3)
7. Jefferson (5-4)
8. Spring Mills (6-4)
9. Woodrow Wilson (5-4)
10. Parkersburg (5-5)
11. Musselman (4-6)
12. Parkersburg South (3-7)
13. Oak Hill (4-6)
14. Hurricane (2-7)
15. Hedgesville (2-6)
16. Buckhannon-Upshur (2-8)
17. Washington (2-7)
18. Cabell Midland (1-8)
19. Riverside (2-8)
20. Preston (1-8)