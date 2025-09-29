West Virginia High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 West Virginia high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
WVSSAC High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Wahama (5-0)
2. Wheeling Central Catholic (4-1)
3. Sherman (4-0)
4. Pendleton County (2-1)
5. Tucker County (3-1)
6. Meadow Bridge (3-0)
7. Cameron (3-1)
8. Clay-Battelle (3-1)
9. Webster County (2-1)
10. East Hardy (1-2)
11. Man (1-3)
12. St. Marys (2-2)
13. Tug Valley (1-2)
14. Wirt County (2-2)
15. Montcalm (2-1)
16. Greenbrier West (2-3)
17. Pocahontas County (1-3)
18. Gilmer County (2-3)
19. Tygarts Valley (1-3)
20. Tolsia (2-3)
21. Ritchie County (0-3)
22. Calhoun (0-4)
23. Mt. View (0-3)
24. Richwood (0-3)
25. Magnolia (0-3)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Independence (5-0)
2. Mingo Central (5-0)
3. Frankfort (5-0)
4. Logan (4-0)
5. Petersburg (5-0)
6. Midland Trail (4-1)
7. Bluefield (3-2)
8. James Monroe (4-1)
9. Doddridge County (3-0)
10. WestSide (3-1)
11. Roane County (3-1)
12. Philip Barbour (3-2)
13. Clay County (3-2)
14. Oak Glen (4-1)
15. South Harrison (4-1)
16. Tyler (2-3)
17. Wayne (2-3)
18. River View (2-2)
19. Williamstown (1-3)
20. Poca (2-2)
21. Scott (1-3)
22. Braxton County (2-3)
23. Sissonville (1-3)
24. Buffalo (1-3)
25. Lincoln (1-3)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Princeton (4-0)
2. Bridgeport (5-0)
3. Chapmanville Regional (4-0)
4. Hoover (4-1)
5. North Marion (4-1)
6. Greenbrier East (3-1)
7. Keyser (3-1)
8. Fairmont Senior (2-1)
9. PikeView (3-1)
10. Winfield (3-1)
11. Nitro (3-1)
12. Elkins (4-1)
13. Hampshire (3-2)
14. John Marshall (3-1)
15. Nicholas County (1-2)
16. Byrd (2-3)
17. Ripley (3-2)
18. South Charleston (1-3)
19. Brooke (2-3)
20. Lewis County (1-3)
21. Grafton (1-4)
22. East Fairmont (1-4)
23. Shady Spring (1-4)
24. Lincoln County (0-4)
25. Point Pleasant (0-4)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Morgantown (5-0)
2. Wheeling Park (4-1)
3. George Washington (3-0)
4. University (4-1)
5. Huntington (3-1)
6. Parkersburg (3-2)
7. Oak Hill (3-2)
8. Spring Mills (3-2)
9. Martinsburg (2-2)
10. Woodrow Wilson (2-2)
11. Musselman (1-3)
12. Parkersburg South (1-4)
13. Cabell Midland (1-3)
14. Preston (1-3)
15. Hedgesville (0-2)
16. Washington (1-2)
17. Buckhannon-Upshur (0-4)
18. Jefferson (0-4)
19. Riverside (1-4)
20. Hurricane (0-5)