Where All of Michigan’s Elite 2026 High School Football Players Signed
Michigan has always produced top high school talent, and this year is no different. The state’s best players are headed to some of the nation’s top college programs. While most signed during the early signing period, some waited until later. Now that signing day is officially behind us, let’s take a look at where Michigan’s top-10 players in the class of 2026 landed.
WR CJ Sadler (Cass Tech)
A four-time first-team All-State selection, Sadler has been one of the state's most coveted prospects over the last few years. The talented wide receiver will be taking his talents to North Carolina to play for the Tar Heels.
TE Lincoln Keyes (Saline)
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end will be heading to play for Kirby Smart at Georgia. Keyes was a part of an outstanding Saline team that went 10-2 in 2025.
OL Greg Patrick (Portage Northern)
Note Dame is getting one of the best offensive linemen in the state. Patrick led Portage Northern to an excellent 7-3.
WR Samson Gash (Detroit Catholic Central)
After not signing in the early period, Samson Gash decided to stick with his original commitment and will be going to Michigan State. He is one of the fastest players in the nation and a do-it-all kind of player. Gash helped lead Detroit Catholic Central to an MHSAA Division One state championship.
QB Kayd Coffman (East Kentwood)
Coffman was by far the top quarterback in the state in 2025. He will be taking his talents to play for the Michigan State Spartans. In seven games, Coffman threw for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns.
OL Ben Nichols (Davison)
Another of the state of Michigan's talented offensive linemen will be heading to Notre Dame. Nichols was the anchor of the offensive line on an excellent Davison team that went 8-2.
DB Marcelo Vitti (Divine Child)
Vitti helped lead Divine Child to a state championship, playing offense, defense, and special teams. He will be heading to the University of Iowa for college.
OL Eli Bickel (North Branch)
Michigan State is getting another one of the top players in the state with 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman Eli Bickel.
RB Kory Amachree (Haslett)
Amachree has unfortunately battled injuries throughout his high school career, but he still proved himself as one of the best running backs in the state. He will be heading to Kansas to play for a tremendous offensive mind in Lance Leipold.
TE Jack Janda (Detroit Catholic Central)
Janda was another huge part of Detroit Catholic Central's state championship run. He will be heading to “tight end u” at the University of Iowa.