Brock Levake of Lake Mills Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Place Kicker of 2025

Levake earned 53% of the vote to outdistance De Pere senior Mason Bratonia, who finished second with 37%

Jeff Hagenau

Congratulations to Lake Mills senior Brock Levake for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top top returning place kicker of 2025.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 16 poised place kickers from throughout the state) Nov. 6-Nov. 13, the Lake Mills standout came out on top.

The All-Capitol first-team selection helped lead the L-Cats to second place in the league standings, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and a 10-2 overall record.

Levake received 53% of the vote to claim top honors, De Pere senior Mason Bratonia finished second (37%), and Franklin sophomore Connor Henschel took third (5%). There were 4,694 votes registered in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

