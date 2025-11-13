Brock Levake of Lake Mills Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Place Kicker of 2025
Levake earned 53% of the vote to outdistance De Pere senior Mason Bratonia, who finished second with 37%
Congratulations to Lake Mills senior Brock Levake for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top top returning place kicker of 2025.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 16 poised place kickers from throughout the state) Nov. 6-Nov. 13, the Lake Mills standout came out on top.
The All-Capitol first-team selection helped lead the L-Cats to second place in the league standings, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and a 10-2 overall record.
Levake received 53% of the vote to claim top honors, De Pere senior Mason Bratonia finished second (37%), and Franklin sophomore Connor Henschel took third (5%). There were 4,694 votes registered in the poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
