Vote: Who was High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Place Kicker of 2025?
With the exciting, action-packed high school football season now completed through the second week of the WIAA playoffs, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best players throughout the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.
We began with the talented quarterbacks, hard-working running backs, versatile wide receivers, standout tight ends, hard-hitting linebackers, tough offensive linemen, hard-nosed defensive linemen, athletic defensive backs, and explosive edge rushers so now let's focus on the poised place kickers from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2024 season; the poll is below the list of players)
Sawyer Baron, Lodi, senior
The All-Capitol second-team selection helped lead Lodi to third place in the league standings, a berth in the second-round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.
Ethan Bires, Xavier, sophomore
The All-Bay second-team selection helped lead Xavier to a tie for third place in the league standings, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and a 6-5 overall record.
Parker Blank, Beaver Dam, senior
The All-East Central first-team selection helped lead Beaver Dam to a share of the league championship, and berth in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 9-2 overall record.
Mason Bratonia, De Pere, senior
The All-Fox River Classic (North Division) second-team selection helped lead De Pere to third place in the league standings, a berth in the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.
Cam Deboer, Arrowhead, senior
The All-Classic 8 honorable mention selection helped lead Arrowhead to a share of the conference championship, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.
Andrew Dorn, Winneconne, sophomore
The All-Bay honorable mention selection helped lead Winneconne to a conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 12-1 overall record.
Connor Henschel, Franklin, sophomore
The All-Southeast second-team selection helped lead Franklin to a conference championship, a berth in the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 10-1 overall record.
Maddux Hermus, Kimberly, junior
The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection helped lead Kimberly to a share of the league championship, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division playoffs, and an 8-2 overall record.
Will Kinateder, Catholic Memorial, junior
The All-Parkland first-team selection helped lead Catholic Memorial to a share of the league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state finals, and an 11-3 overall record.
Carter Klementzos, Westosha Central, senior
The All-Southern Lakes first-team selection helped lead Westosha Central to a tie for fourth place in the league standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Sam Klink, Homestead, junior
The All-North Shore honorable mention selection helped lead Homestead to second place in the league standings, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.
Mason Krings, Oshkosh North, senior
The All-Fox River Classic (South Division) second-team selection helped lead Oshkosh North to third place in the league standings, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 6-4 overall record.
Brock Levake, Lake Mills, senior
The All-Capitol first-team selection helped lead Lake Mills to second place in the league standings, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and a 10-2 overall record.
Aiden McCoy, Cedarburg, senior
The All-North Shore second-team selection helped lead Cedarburg to third place in the league standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 7-3 overall record.
Brady Melum, Sun Prairie East, senior
The All-Badger (Large Division) second-team selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to second place in the league standings, a berth in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.
Payden Nichols, St. Croix Falls, junior
The All-Heart O' North first-team selection helped lead St. Croix Falls to a league championship, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and an 11-1 overall record.
