Former Wisconsin Prep, College Basketball Player Shot
A former Wisconsin high school basketball standout was shot and killed in Milwaukee Tuesday night.
Ariel Spillner, who graduated from DeForest High School and played college basketball at Clarke University, was killed. She was currently attending the Concordia University School of Pharmacy where she had one year left before graduating.
Spillner, a 26-year-old, passed away on the scene of the incident. According to a report by WISN.com, a 31-year-old woman was also shot and taken to a hospital. Police say that person is under arrest.
Shooting Being Investigated By Milwaukee Police
“On behalf of the Clarke community, we are deeply saddened to hear the recent passing of Ariel Spillner,” the Clarke women’s basketball account on X (formerly known as Twitter) page poted. “Ariel was a proud member of the Clark Pride Women’s Basketball program from 2018-21. During her time with the Pride, the women’s basketball team appeared in three consecutive national tournaments including two trips to the NAIA quarterfinals in 2019 and 2021 and a Heart of America Tournament Championship in 2021.
“Our condolences go out to the Spillner family as we are deeply sorry for your loss. We will continue to keep you all in our thoughts and prayers during this time as we are all wishing you strength and comfort.
“Ariel’s impact on the Clarke Women’s Basketball program as well as the Clarke community will never be forgotten.”
Ariel Spillner was Multi-Sport Standout at DeForest High
Spillner played basketball, volleyball, soccer and ran cross country at DeForest High School. She was a three-time letterwinner in basketball, earning first team all-conference honors while being selected to the Badger All-Star team.
Along with her accolades on the basketball court, Spillner earned four letters in soccer where she was an MVP, team captain, rookie of the year and all-conference.
Prior to joining the Clarke women’s basketball team, Spillner attended Lake Super State University for one season.
Concordia University Offering Help for Those In Mourning
Concordia University released a statement on the passing of Spillner.
“The Concordia University community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ariel Spillner, a student in our School of Pharmacy. Our hearts and prayer are with Ariel’s family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved her.”
The school is offering counseling to those in need along with pastoral care, adding, “We take comfort in the promise of Christ’s presence and prayer for God’s peace to surround all who mourn Ariel’s passing.”
Authorities are asking for anyone with information to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360.