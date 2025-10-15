High School

Haden DeVorse of Sussex Hamilton Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Defensive Lineman of 2025

DeVorse earned 60% of the vote to outdistance Oconomowoc junior Tyson Jacques, who finished second with 29%

Congratulations to Sussex Hamilton senior Haden DeVorse for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning defensive lineman of 2025.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 hard-nosed defensive linemen from throughout the state) Oct. 6-Oct. 13, the Sussex Hamilton standout came out on top.

The All-Greater Metro honorable mention selection helped the Chargers to a second-place finish in the league standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-3 overall record.

DeVorse received 60 percent of the vote to claim top honors, Oconomowoc junior Tyson Jacques finished second (29 percent), and Muskego senior Nate Makinen was third (eight percent). There were 4,915 votes registered in the week-long poll.

Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

