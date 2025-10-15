Haden DeVorse of Sussex Hamilton Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Defensive Lineman of 2025
Congratulations to Sussex Hamilton senior Haden DeVorse for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning defensive lineman of 2025.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 hard-nosed defensive linemen from throughout the state) Oct. 6-Oct. 13, the Sussex Hamilton standout came out on top.
The All-Greater Metro honorable mention selection helped the Chargers to a second-place finish in the league standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-3 overall record.
DeVorse received 60 percent of the vote to claim top honors, Oconomowoc junior Tyson Jacques finished second (29 percent), and Muskego senior Nate Makinen was third (eight percent). There were 4,915 votes registered in the week-long poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
