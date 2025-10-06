Vote: Who Is High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Defensive Lineman of 2025?
With the exciting, action-packed high school football season now completed through its seventh week of games, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best players throughout the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.
We began with the talented quarterbacks, hard-working running backs, versatile wide receivers, standout tight ends, hard-hitting linebackers, and tough offensive linemen so now let's focus on the hard-nosed defensive linemen from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Voting remains open until October 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2024 season; the poll is below the list of players)
James Banks, West Bend West, junior
The talented defensive lineman earned an All-North Shore second-team selection for West Bend West last season.
Colton Boehnke, Grafton, senior
The All-Woodland first-team selection helped Grafton to a conference championship, a berth in the third-round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and an 11-2 overall record.
Deangelo Clay, Monona Grove, junior
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection and All-Badger (Large Division) first-team selection helped Monona Grove to a third-place finish in the league standings, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and an 8-3 overall record.
Haden DeVorse, Sussex Hamilton, senior
The All-Greater Metro honorable mention selection helped Sussex Hamilton to a second-place finish in the league standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-3 overall record.
William Flottmeyer, Aquinas, senior
The WFCA all-state selection and All-Coulee first-team selection helped Aquinas to a conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and an 11-1 overall record.
Lincoln Goldsmith, Brookfield East, senior
The talented defensive lineman earned an All-Greater Metro first-team selection for Brookfield East last season.
Wyatt Graffin, Columbus, senior
The WFCA all-state selection and All-Capitol first-team selection helped lead Columbus to a conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 title game, and an 11-1 overall record.
Gavin Grall, Oak Creek, senior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection and All-Southeast first-team selection helped Oak Creek to a third-place finish in the conference standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 6-4 overall record.
Ayden Grulke, Hartford, senior
The All-North Shore second-team selection helped Hartford to a fourth-place finish in the conference standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Conley Hattendorf, De Pere, senior
The All-Fox River Classic second-team selection helped De Pere to third place in the conference standings, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.
Malachi Imani, Racine Lutheran, senior
The All-Midwest Classic first-team selection helped Racine Lutheran to a second-place finish in the conference standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.
Tyson Jacques, Oconomowoc, junior
The All-Classic 8 honorable mention selection helped Oconomowoc to a share of the conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and an 8-2 overall record.
Elias Janssen, Kimberly, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection helped Kimberly to a share of the league championship, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and an 8-2 overall record.
Andre Jones, Wauwatosa East, senior
The All-Parkland first-team selection helped Wauwatosa East to a share of the conference championship, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 9-2 overall record.
Kabine Komara, Marquette, senior
The All-Greater Metro honorable mention selection helped Marquette to a conference championship, a third-round birth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 10-2 overall record.
Nate Kramp, Neenah, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped Neenah to a share of the league championship, a third-round birth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.
Nate Makinen, Muskego, senior
The All-Classic 8 first-team selection helped Muskego to a tie for third place in the conference standings and a birth in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
Hunter Meyers, Kaukauna, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection helped Kaukauna to a share of the Fox Valley Association championship, a third-round birth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.
Elijah Phillips, Menasha, senior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection helped Menasha to a second-place finish in the Fox River Classic Conference (South Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 6-4 overall record.
Neeko Rodgers Jr., Catholic Memorial, senior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection and All-Parkland Conference first-team selection helped Catholic Memorial to a share of the league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 title game and 12-3 overall record.
