High School

Henry Gruetzmacher of Brookfield Central Voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Rebounder of 2025-26

Gruetzmacher earned 51% of the vote to outdistance Berlin senior Hayden Redington, who finished second with 27%.

Jeff Hagenau

Brookfield Central forward Henry Gruetzmacher (31) goes to the hoop past Freedom forward Donovan Davis (24) in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Saturday, December 27, 2025.
Brookfield Central forward Henry Gruetzmacher (31) goes to the hoop past Freedom forward Donovan Davis (24) in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Saturday, December 27, 2025. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to Brookfield Central senior power forward Henry Gruetzmacher for being voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Rebounder for the 2025-26 season.

In the fan-voted poll (held from Jan. 19-Jan. 26), consisting of 17 talented players from throughout the state, the Brookfield Central standout came out on top.

Gruetzmacher is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game (3.4 offensive, 7.7 defensive) in leading the Lancers (7-7 overall).

Gruetzmacher received 51% of the vote (1,274) to claim top honors, Berlin senior Hayden Redington finished second (27%), Fall Creek junior Miles Schmidgall placed third (8%), Freedom junior Donovan Davis took fourth (6%), and Mauston sophomore Jase Navis was fifth (5%). There were 2,495 votes registered in the week-long poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin