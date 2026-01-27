Henry Gruetzmacher of Brookfield Central Voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Rebounder of 2025-26
Congratulations to Brookfield Central senior power forward Henry Gruetzmacher for being voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Rebounder for the 2025-26 season.
In the fan-voted poll (held from Jan. 19-Jan. 26), consisting of 17 talented players from throughout the state, the Brookfield Central standout came out on top.
Gruetzmacher is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game (3.4 offensive, 7.7 defensive) in leading the Lancers (7-7 overall).
Gruetzmacher received 51% of the vote (1,274) to claim top honors, Berlin senior Hayden Redington finished second (27%), Fall Creek junior Miles Schmidgall placed third (8%), Freedom junior Donovan Davis took fourth (6%), and Mauston sophomore Jase Navis was fifth (5%). There were 2,495 votes registered in the week-long poll.
