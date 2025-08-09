High School

Kailie Westphal of Waupun Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Softball Hitter of 2025

Westphal earned 65% of the vote to outdistance Racine St. Catherine's junior Londyn Pardo, who finished second with 12%

Waupun's Kailie Westphal has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Softball's Top Hitter of 2025

Congratulations to Waupun senior Kailie Westphal for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's topsoftball hitter for 2025.

In the enthusiastic, fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 talented hitters from throughout the state) July 31-August 7, the Waupun Warriors' standout came out on top.

Waupun's Kailie Westphal rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the spring softball season. / Waupun Softball Association

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection, East Central Conference Player of the Year, and DePaul University recruit finished with a .516 batting average, 13 home runs, and 21 stolen bases as Waupun earned a share of the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and ended the season 18-10 overall.

Westphal received 65% of the vote to claim top honors, Racine St. Catherine's junior Londyn Pardo finished second (12%), Markesan sophomore Ali Kirker placed third (7%), Oconomowoc senior Macy Brazelton took fourth (4%), and Waukesha West junior Payton Hisel was fifth (3%). There were more than 10,000 votes registered in the spirited poll.

Published
Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

