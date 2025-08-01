Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Hitter of 2025
With the exciting spring season completed, it is time to take a look back at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best.
We started off with the hard-throwing pitchers, talented outfielders, highly skilled corner infielders, and strong catchers so now it's time to focus on the premier hitters from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Voting remains open until August 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players)
Emma Baumann, Waterloo, junior
The All-Capitol (South Division) first-team selection finished with a .548 batting average with 17 hits and 15 RBIs as Waterloo placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals, and ended the year 13-12 overall.
Macy Brazelton, Oconomowoc, senior
The Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year generated a .551 batting average, 43 hits (including 20 doubles), 29 runs scored, and 23 RBIs as Oconomowoc placed fourth in the league standings and finished with a 16-10 overall record.
Ava Curry, Milwaukee Reagan, senior
The All-Milwaukee City Conference first-team selection generated a .600 batting average with 33 hits, 37 runs scored, and 35 RBIs as Milwaukee Reagan won the league championship and finished with a 17-10 overall record.
Tatum Drazkowski, Arcadia, sophomore
The Coulee Conference Player of the Year generated a .566 batting average, 43 hits, 28 runs scored, and 29 RBIs as Arcadia placed second in the league standings and finished 16-10 overall.
Laila Duncan, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir, junior
The All-Milwaukee City Conference first-team selection generated a .594 batting average with 31 hits, 31 runs scored, and 19 RBIs as Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir placed second in the league standings and finished 11-10 overall.
Hope Gilhooly, Port Washington, senior
The All-North Shore Conference second-team selection finished with a .535 batting average, 38 hits, 30 runs scored, 41 RBIs, and 11 home runs as Port Washington placed fifth in the league standings and ended the year 11-11 overall.
Payton Hisel, Waukesha West, junior
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team-team selection finished with a .547 batting average, 36 hits, 26 runs scored, 26 RBIs, and eight home runs as Waukesha West placed fifth in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the year 15-13 overall.
Jayda Karls, New Berlin Eisenhower, senior
The All-Woodland Conference (West Division) first-team selection generated a .638 batting average with 30 hits, 21 runs scored, and 14 RBIs as New Berlin Eisenhower placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 14-8 overall record.
Ali Kirker, Markesan, sophomore
The All-Trailways (West Division) first-team selection generated a .638 batting average with 37 hits, 26 runs scored, and 26 RBIs as Markesan finished third in league and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals.
Makenzie Luehring, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, senior
The All-East Central Conference first-team selection produced a .534 batting average with 47 hits, 41 runs scored, and 11 RBIs as Kettle Moraine Lutheran placed third in the league standings and finished 12-10 overall.
Kylee Molitor, Reedsburg, senior
The Badger Conference (Small Division) Player of the Year generated a .642 batting average with 52 hits, 53 runs scored, 22 RBIs and seven home runs as Reedsburg finished fourth in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals.
Emma Niemczyk, Oshkosh North, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection finished with a .594 batting average, 38 hits, and 27 runs scored as Oshkosh North finished eighth in the talent-laden league standings.
Londyn Pardo, Racine St. Catherine's, junior
The All-Metro Classic Conference first-team selection generated a .556 batting average, 30 hits, 36 runs scored, and 15 RBIs as Racine St. Catherine's finished fourth in the league standings and ended the year 10-9 overall.
Rory Salvesen, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, junior
The Central Wisconsin Conference (East Division) Player of the Year produced a .633 batting average with 50 hits, 52 runs scored, and 19 RBIs as Wittenberg-Birnamwood placed third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and finished 18-10 overall.
Lindsey Stapleton, South Milwaukee, senior
The All-Woodland Conference (East Division) first-team selection generated a .564 batting average with 31 hits, 15 runs scored, and 32 RBIs as South Milwaukee earned a share of the league championship and finished 14-5 overall.
Ella Uhlenhake, Elkhorn, senior
The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection finished with a .550 batting average, 33 hits, and 17 RBIs as Elkhorn placed third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the year 17-10 overall.
Jane Wallace, Whitefish Bay, senior
The All-North Shore Conference first-team selection generated a .600 batting average with 30 hits, 20 runs scored, and 21 RBIs as Whitefish Bay finished eighth in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals.
Riley Weaver, Adams-Friendship, junior
The All-South Central Conference first-team selection produced a .552 batting average with 37 hits, 30 RBIs, 22 runs scored, and five home runs as Adams-Friendship won the league championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and finished the season 18-9 overall.
Madison Werner, Germantown, senior
The Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year generated a .604 batting average with 29 hits, 28 RBIs, 25 runs scored, and 10 home runs as Germantown finished second in league, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 16-4-1 overall.
Kailie Westphal, Waupun, senior
The East Central Conference Player of the Year finished with a .516 batting average, 13 home runs, and 21 stolen bases as Waupun earned a share of the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and ended the season 18-10 overall.
Disclaimer: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com