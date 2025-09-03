Lake Mills quarterback Tyler Wollin threw seven touchdown passes in non-conference road victory
Tyler Wollin continues to showcase why he is regarded as one of the best high school quarterbacks in the state of Wisconsin.
Wollin, a versatile 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior and All-Capitol Conference first-team selection last season, completed 13-of-16 passes for 288 yards and seven touchdowns as the Lake Mills High School football team defeated Marshall 50-14 in a non-conference road victory Aug. 28.
The standout individual effort equaled a school record for touchdown passes in a single game for the L-Cats' experienced signal caller, who joined an elite list of players in Wisconsin high school football history to accomplish the memorable feat.
It was the second consecutive victory of the early season for Lake Mills, which remained undefeated with a 2-0 overall record.
Wollin passed for 353 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-12 season-opening, home-field non-conference victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Aug. 22.
The third-year varsity starter has combined to pass for 641 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions over the course of the first two games, averaging 5.5 TDs and 320.5 yards per contest in the process.
Lake Mills finished second in the league standings in 2024, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and ended the year 10-2 overall. The L-Cats have qualified for the playoffs 14 times dating back to 1987.
Wollin has been a steady force since taking on the starting job, demonstrating consistent progression during both his freshman (1,406 yards and 16 TDs) and sophomore (2,055 yards and 22 TDs) seasons, combining for 3,461 yards and 38 TDs.
With the size, strength, leadership, and ability to take over a game with his impressive skill set, the sky appears to be the limit for the talented quarterback. If the first two weeks of the season are an indication of things to come, a string of exciting, statement-making victories could be on the horizon for the L-Cats.
Lake Mills, No. 18 in this week's High School on SI Wisconsin rankings, is scheduled to host Horicon/Hustisford in a league opener Friday at 7 p.m.
