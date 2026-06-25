Maya Darmawan of Green Bay Preble Voted Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Corner Infielder of 2026

Congratulations to Green Bay Preble sophomore third baseman Maya Darmawan on being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Softball's Top Corner Infielder of 2026.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the accomplishments of 17 talented players from throughout the state June 17-June 24), the Green Bay Preble standout came out on top.

The All-Fox River Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead the Hornets to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game, and a 25-2 overall record.

Darmawan earned 53% of the vote (3,261) to take top honors, Muskego senior first baseman Ava Gumieny was second (38%), and Stevens Point sophomore third baseman Callie Diekhus placed third (2%). There were 5,979 votes registered in the week-long poll.

Other nominees included:

Lilly Atkinson, East Troy, senior (1B)

The All-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead East Troy to a fourth-place league finish and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regionals.

Hannah Bade, Waupun, senior (1B)

The All-Capitol Conference (North Division) honorable mention selection helped lead Waupun to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 24-3 overall record.

Attigun Benz, Johnson Creek, freshman (1B)

The All-Trailways Conference (South Division) first-team selection helped lead Johnson Creek to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and a 27-5 overall record.

Kennedy Christopher, Oak Creek, senior (1B/3B)

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Oak Creek to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-7 overall record.

Callie Diekhus, Stevens Point, sophomore (3B)

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead Stevens Point to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 25-5 overall record.

Alivia Fischer, Hartford, senior (3B)

The All-North Shore Conference first-team selection helped lead Hartford to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-6 overall record.

Olyvia Fischer, Fox Valley Lutheran, junior (3B)

The All-Bay Conference second-team selection helped lead Fox Valley Lutheran to a share of the league title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 26-3 overall record.

Ava Gumieny, Muskego, senior (1B/3B)

The 2025 All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection helped lead Muskego to a Classic 8 Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and a 28-3 overall record this season.

Grace Houts, Sussex Hamilton, senior (3B)

The All-Greater Metro Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a league title, the first WIAA Division 1 state championship in program history, and a 30-1 overall record.

Shaelyn Kraschnewski, Denmark, junior (1B)

The All-North Eastern Conference (NEC) first-team selection helped lead Denmark to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game, and a 27-5 overall record.

Annalie Lindgren, Spooner, junior (1B)

The All-Heart O' North first-team selection helped lead Spooner to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and a 23-2 overall record.

Brooklyn Love, West Allis, freshman (1B)

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead West Allis to a fifth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 14-13 overall record.

Oakley Omernik, Almond-Bancroft, senior (1B)

The All-Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) second-team selection helped lead Almond-Bancroft to a Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) title, a WIAA Division 5 state championship, and a 28-1 overall record this season.

Arianna Pugh, Marshfield, senior (1B)

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference second-team selection helped lead Marshfield to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and an 18-9 overall record.

Mallory Thorpe, Fond du Lac, senior (3B)

The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection helped lead Fond du Lac to a sixth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional championship game, and a 12-16 overall record.

Kassidy Williams, Three Lakes/Phelps, senior (3B/1B)

The All-Northern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Three Lakes/Phelps to a share of the league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 regional championship game, and a 14-8 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com