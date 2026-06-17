Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Corner Infielder of 2026?

With the pressure-packed WIAA State Tournament concluded and five respective champions crowned at the University of Wisconsin's Goodman Diamond on Saturday, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.

We've looked at the pitchers, shortstops, outfielders, and catchers so now it's time to take a closer view of the talented corner infielders from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Voting remains open until June 24 at 11:59 PM (PST).

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and referenced all-conference accolades are from 2026 (unless otherwise noted); the poll is below the list of players)

Lilly Atkinson, East Troy, senior (1B)

The All-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead East Troy to a fourth-place league finish and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regionals.

Hannah Bade, Waupun, senior (1B)

The All-Capitol Conference (North Division) honorable mention selection helped lead Waupun to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 24-3 overall record.

Attigun Benz, Johnson Creek, freshman (1B)

The All-Trailways Conference (South Division) first-team selection helped lead Johnson Creek to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and a 27-5 overall record.

Kennedy Christopher, Oak Creek, senior (1B/3B)

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Oak Creek to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-7 overall record.

Maya Darmawan, Green Bay Preble, sophomore (3B)

The All-Fox River Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead Green Bay Preble to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game, and a 25-2 overall record.

Callie Diekhus, Stevens Point, sophomore (3B)

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead Stevens Point to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 25-5 overall record.

Alivia Fischer, Hartford, senior (3B)

The All-North Shore Conference first-team selection helped lead Hartford to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-6 overall record.

Olyvia Fischer, Fox Valley Lutheran, junior (3B)

The All-Bay Conference second-team selection helped lead Fox Valley Lutheran to a share of the league title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 26-3 overall record.

Ava Gumieny, Muskego, senior (1B/3B)

The 2025 All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection helped lead Muskego to a Classic 8 Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and a 28-3 overall record this season.

Grace Houts, Sussex Hamilton, senior (3B)

The All-Greater Metro Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a league title, the first WIAA Division 1 state championship in program history, and a 30-1 overall record.

Shaelyn Kraschnewski, Denmark, junior (1B)

The All-North Eastern Conference (NEC) first-team selection helped lead Denmark to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game, and a 27-5 overall record.

Annalie Lindgren, Spooner, junior (1B)

The All-Heart O' North first-team selection helped lead Spooner to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and a 23-2 overall record.

Brooklyn Love, West Allis, freshman (1B)

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead West Allis to a fifth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 14-13 overall record.

Oakley Omernik, Almond-Bancroft, senior (1B)

The All-Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) second-team selection helped lead Almond-Bancroft to a Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) title, a WIAA Division 5 state championship, and a 28-1 overall record this season.

Arianna Pugh, Marshfield, senior (1B)

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference second-team selection helped lead Marshfield to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and an 18-9 overall record.

Mallory Thorpe, Fond du Lac, senior (3B)

The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection helped lead Fond du Lac to a sixth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional championship game, and a 12-16 overall record.

Kassidy Williams, Three Lakes/Phelps, senior (3B/1B)

The All-Northern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Three Lakes/Phelps to a share of the league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 regional championship game, and a 14-8 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com