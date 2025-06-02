Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's younger brother commits to Ohio State
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Whitnall (Wisconsin) three-star point guard Myles Herro has announced he has committed to Ohio State.
Myles, is the younger brother of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro chose the Buckeyes over Cal Poly, Southern Illinois, and Western Illinois. Tyler spent one season playing at the University of Kentucky before being selected with the 13th overall pick by the Miami Heat in the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft.
Herro is rated as the No. 40-ranked point guard in the nation and the No. 10 overall-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, according to 247Sports.
During his senior season, Herro averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and seven assists for the Falcons where they finished with an 18-10 record and qualified for the third round of the Wisconsin Athletic Association (WIAA) state playoffs. Herro was also selected to the First-Team All-Conference for the second consecutive season.
Herro and his family have a connection with Ohio State University where Tyler played under assistant coach Joel Justus when he spent the 2018-2019 season with the Wildcats, Justus is now the top assistant coach at Ohio State under Jake Diebler's staff.
"I envision my role as doing whatever it takes to help the team win, whether that’s bringing energy from the bench or making plays on the court," he said. "I just want to contribute to winning in any way I can." Herro told the Columbus Dispatch.
“I chose Ohio State because it felt like the right fit for me, both on and off the court,” he said. “The opportunity to grow in a program like this, compete at a high level, and be part of something special really stood out. Coach Diebler and his staff were real with me from the start. The way they communicate, the vision they have for the program, and how much they believe in their players made it easy to trust them," Herro added.
Herro will have all four years of his eligibility while playing for the Buckeyes after Richmond Heights (Ohio) star Dorian Jones will no longer enroll with his hometown program.
Herro is the second Buckeyes incoming freshman to commit for the upcoming recruiting cycle where he joins Link Academy's Amare Bynum.
The Buckeyes have also done their work in the transfer portal, adding four key players, featuring Brandon Noel (Wright State), Christoph Tilly (Santa Clara), Gabe Cupps (Indiana), and Joshua Ojiauwuna (Baylor).
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Reach Ross Van De Griek on X/Twitter @RossVDG14 or reach him via email at rossvdg14@gmail.com