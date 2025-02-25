Middleton earns three-peat at Wisconsin (WIAA) Division 1 state boys swimming, diving championships
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Middleton Cardinals accomplished an impressive three-peat by winning the team title at the WIAA Division 1 high school boys state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
It was the fourth state title since 2020 for Middleton, which captured eight of 12 events to dominate the competition in the 37-team field. The Cardinals scored 273 points to easily outdistance second-place Verona Area by a statement-making 98-point margin.
The strong junior tandem of Sam Wolf and Max Carter each won two individual events and contributed to the success of two winning relay teams for Middleton.
Wolf captured titles in the 100-yard breaststroke in a state-meet record time (53.07 seconds) and 200 individual medley (1:47.58).
The Indiana University-Bloomington recruit's standout performance in the breaststroke shattered the prior record of 53.20 established by Madison West's Ambram Mueller in 2018.
Carter followed with victories in the 100 freestyle (44.60) and 100 backstroke (48.67). Caden Van Buren, a senior, added a victory in the 50 freestyle (20.24).
Middleton swept the three relay events, highlighted by record-breaking efforts from its 200 medley and 200 freestyle teams.
The 200 medley team of Carter, Van Buren, freshman Henry Zanton and senior Colin Gabert finished in a record-breaking time of 1:30.61.
The 200 freestyle squad of Wolf, Van Buren, Gabert, and junior Ben Cutler Heiderscheit clocked in with a record time of 1:21.93.
Madison Memorial senior Alex Heinrich, a Florida State recruit, claimed titles in the 100 butterfly (47.72) and 200 freestyle (1:36.70). Muskego senior Carter Jewell won the 500 freestyle (4:28.59) and Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial co-op senior Brady Huettl added a title in the 1-meter diving competition (502.45 points).
McFarland Spartans Repeat As Division 2 Champions
The McFarland Spartans claimed the D2 team title for the second straight year, winning eight of 12 events en route to the eighth championship in program history.
Senior Shane TeBeest, an Indiana University-Indianapolis recruit, won the 50 freestyle (20.52) and 100 freestyle (45.16) as the battle-tested squad scored 283 points to outdistance second-place Rhinelander by a comfortable 84-point margin in the Friday night competition.
Sophomore Blake TeBeest followed with titles in the 100 backstroke (48.11) and 200 individual medley (1:50.55) for McFarland, which stood alone atop the 27-team field.
Sophomore Cale TeBeest contributed a victory in the 100 butterfly, finishing in a state-record 48.44 to break the former mark of 49.06 set by Brookfield Academy's Adrian Bellido in 2023.
McFarland won all three relays, including a record-breaking effort in the 200 medley (1:29.88) by the team comprising the TeBeest brothers and senior Preston Nygaard.
Whitnall senior Ethan Schutten claimed gold medals in the 200 and 500 freestyles, establishing two state records in the process.
The University of Minnesota recruit's time in the 200 freestyle (1:37.67) shattered the previous mark of 1:37.80, set by Nicolet's Jack Sullivan in 2024.
His standout time in the 500 freestyle (4:22.79) improved on the prior mark of 4:26.44, set by Cedarburg's Isaac Fleig in 2022.
Stoughton senior Julian Callender claimed the 100 breaststroke (55.31) title and Cedarburg senior Evan Zimbleman added a victory in 1-meter diving (403.15 points).
