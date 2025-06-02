High School

Mukwonago Baseball Ends 38-Year Title Drought With Classic 8 Conference Crown

The eighth-ranked Indians held off No. 12 Oconomowoc to clinch their first league championship since 1987 — and now look ahead to a promising postseason run

Jeff Hagenau

The Mukwonago High School baseball team earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship on Thursday, May 29, 2025
The Mukwonago High School baseball team earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship on Thursday, May 29, 2025 / Photo courtesy of Mukwonago High School Athletics

It's been a long time coming but the wait is finally over for the Mukwonago High School baseball program.

Mukwonago Clinches First Conference Title Since 1987

High-powered Mukwonago, ranked eighth in WIAA Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, held on to defeat No. 12-ranked Oconomowoc 7-6 in a Classic 8 Conference showdown Thursday afternoon, claiming a prestigious league title in the process.

38-Year Drought Ends in Dramatic Win Over Oconomowoc

The pressure-packed home-field effort clinched a share of a first-ever Classic 8 championship for the Indians, who finished 13-3 in the highly contested conference standings (to tie with longtime fierce league rival Arrowhead) and improved to 20-5 overall.

The memorable, signature victory by head coach Ben Miller's squad took on added historical significance as it was the program's first conference title since 1987, ending a frustrating 38-year drought.

Wisconsin high school baseball news: Mukwonago head coach Ben Miller (left) poses with former coach Don Enright.
Mukwonago head coach Ben Miller (left) poses with former coach Don Enright following his team's 7-6 victory over Oconomowoc to clinch a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship. Enright guided the program to a Braveland Conference title in 1987. / Photo courtesy of Mukwonago High School Athletics

Program Legend Returns to Celebrate With the Team

The Indians' last league championship came under the guidance of former coach Don Enright, who led the program to a Braveland Conference title in 1987.

Momentum Builds Despite Loss in Regular Season Final

Mukwonago had been riding the momentum of a 12-game winning streak following the history-making victory. The impressive streak came to an end as the Indians lost a non-conference regular-season finale on the road to New Berlin Eisenhower (No. 3-ranked in WIAA Division 2) 10-3 on Friday.

Indians Eye Deep Playoff Run With State Hopes Alive

Mukwonago, which is seeking its first trip to the state tournament, has won 14 of its last 16 games heading into the upcoming postseason.

The second-seeded Indians, who earned a first-round playoff bye, will host either seventh-seeded Verona or No. 10-seeded Burlington in a D1 regional championship game June 5.

Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

