Mukwonago Baseball Ends 38-Year Title Drought With Classic 8 Conference Crown
It's been a long time coming but the wait is finally over for the Mukwonago High School baseball program.
Mukwonago Clinches First Conference Title Since 1987
High-powered Mukwonago, ranked eighth in WIAA Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, held on to defeat No. 12-ranked Oconomowoc 7-6 in a Classic 8 Conference showdown Thursday afternoon, claiming a prestigious league title in the process.
38-Year Drought Ends in Dramatic Win Over Oconomowoc
The pressure-packed home-field effort clinched a share of a first-ever Classic 8 championship for the Indians, who finished 13-3 in the highly contested conference standings (to tie with longtime fierce league rival Arrowhead) and improved to 20-5 overall.
The memorable, signature victory by head coach Ben Miller's squad took on added historical significance as it was the program's first conference title since 1987, ending a frustrating 38-year drought.
Program Legend Returns to Celebrate With the Team
The Indians' last league championship came under the guidance of former coach Don Enright, who led the program to a Braveland Conference title in 1987.
Momentum Builds Despite Loss in Regular Season Final
Mukwonago had been riding the momentum of a 12-game winning streak following the history-making victory. The impressive streak came to an end as the Indians lost a non-conference regular-season finale on the road to New Berlin Eisenhower (No. 3-ranked in WIAA Division 2) 10-3 on Friday.
Indians Eye Deep Playoff Run With State Hopes Alive
Mukwonago, which is seeking its first trip to the state tournament, has won 14 of its last 16 games heading into the upcoming postseason.
The second-seeded Indians, who earned a first-round playoff bye, will host either seventh-seeded Verona or No. 10-seeded Burlington in a D1 regional championship game June 5.
- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com