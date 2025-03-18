Pewaukee High School Standout Amy Terrian Selected As Wisconsin's Ms. Basketball
Pewaukee High School senior point guard Amy Terrian has been named 2025 Ms. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
The 5-foot-9 Terrian is one of the few, rare players selected first-team all-state by the WBCA during each year of her high school career. She earned the accolade in WIAA Division 2 her first three seasons before the Pirates were elevated to D1 this year.
She was presented the award during a special mid-court ceremony at the WIAA state tournament Friday.
During her four years on varsity, Pewaukee had an overall record of 108-10 with four conference championships, four regional championships, three sectional titles, two state runner-up finishes and the 2024 WIAA Division 2 state title (the first in program history).
Terrian came on the scene (along with talented twin sister Anna as freshmen) and quickly became a centerpiece of the program, helping the Pirates to the state tournament while averaging 16.8 points per game. She would go on to average 14.6 ppg. as a sophomore, a career-high 18.4 ppg. as a junior and, 14.4 ppg. as a senior.
"Ultimately, Amy is a competitor," said Pewaukee head coach Jim Reuter, in a press release from the WBCA. "She possesses a 'refuse-to-lose' attitude and mindset and leads others on her team to share that. Whatever is required by the team, she will do. She is a leader, she is articulate, and she makes others around her better. I'll never forget the lines of little girls (and boys!) waiting after our games at the Resch Center to have their picture taken with Amy."
"When I learned that I was selected as Wisconsin's Ms. Basketball, I was very shocked as there is so much talent in our state, especially within the five players that were nominated," said Terrian, in the release. "I was overwhelmed with gratitude and thankfulness knowing that I was picked to join a list of remarkable basketball players and people. I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this award and all the glory goes to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."
The Michigan State University recruit holds school records for career points, 3-pointers, assists, rebounds, and steals.
"During my time at Pewaukee, I am most proud of building a culture that will last a lifetime and a community that loves girls basketball that is second to none," Terrian added. "I also am so proud of all my teammates and coaches that I have had the blessing to work and play with throughout my career at Pewaukee. They have helped me become the player I am today, pushed this program to new heights, and made history. Lastly, I am very proud of impacting the next generation by allowing the little girls in Pewaukee to dream a little bigger and hopefully one day they will be holding up a Ms. Basketball award."
"When she came here, we were a very good program but during her time here, she worked to bring us up to one of the state's elite programs," Reuter added.
The finalists for Ms. Basketball were Terrian, JJ Barnes of The Prairie School, Makena Christian of Hartford, Kristina Ouimette of Lakeland, and Rainey Welson of Hortonville.
The prestigious award, which has been presented to Wisconsin's best players since 1982, includes such notable past recipients as: Heidi Bunek (Pius XI); Sonja Henning (Racine Horlick); Mistie Bass (Janesville Parker); Jolene Anderson (South Shore); Samantha Logic (Racine Case); Arike Ogunbowale (Divine Savior); KK Arnold (Germantown) and Allie Ziebell (Neenah).
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com