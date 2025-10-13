Tino Massa of River Falls Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week
The senior quarterback earned 41% of the vote to outdistance Muskego senior running back Jackson Niemiec, who finished with 35%
Congratulations to River Falls senior Tino Massa for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.
In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 7-Oct. 12) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the River Falls standout came out on top.
The talented quarterback completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns as first-place co-leader and No. 12-ranked River Falls defeated No. 11 Rice Lake 40-28 in a Big Rivers Conference game on Oct. 3.
Massa received 41% of the vote to claim top honors , Muskego senior running back Jackson Niemiec finished second (35%), and Waunakee senior quarterback Cole Krause placed third (15%).
