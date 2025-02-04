Top 15 Wisconsin high school boys ice hockey rankings (2/4/2025)
As we approach the end of the season, Wisconsin boys high school hockey teams are making the push toward solidifying their conference records and setting themselves up for the playoffs.
High School on SI has the Wisconsin top 15 boys ice hockey teams as we begin February.
1. STEVENS POINT (19-0-0)
The Panthers continue to show their dominance at the top of Division 1. They remain undefeated after two more wins this week, defeating Neenah Hortonville Menasha (5-4) and D.C. Everest (7-1)
Next up: Washington Rapids (Feb. 6)
2. BROOKSFIELD (15-3-1)
The Stars entered February with a busy schedule early, having three games from Jan. 31–Feb. 2. Three games back-to-back however didn't phase them, defeating Whitefish Bay (10-2), Muskego Co-Op (8-0), and Culver (3-2).
Next up: Marquette (Feb. 7)
3. NEENAH HORTONSVILLE MENESHA (15-4-1)
The Rockets only had one game on the week, but they struggled against the undefeated Panthers from Stevens Point (2-4).
Next up: TBD (Feb. 4)
4. FOND DU LAC SPRINGS (16-2-1)
The Ledgers had two more away games this week, increasing the total to five straight, yet got solid wins against Waupun (11-2) and Verona (7-4).
Next up: Waupan (Feb. 4)
5. WAUSAU WEST (13-5-0)
Only having one game this week because of the postponement on Thursday, the Warriors took care of New Richmond on the road (6-4).
Next up: East-Merrill (Feb. 4)
6. NEW RICHMOND (13-4-0)
The Tigers got to enjoy the New Richmond Sports Center this week, defeating Eau Claire North (5-2) and Bay Port (3-0), fell to Wausau West over the weekend (4-6).
Next up: River Falls (Feb. 4)
7. TOMAHAWK (15-3-0)
The Hatchets are the reigning frontman of Division 2, having three games on the week. They showed why they are in front of the division, only allowing two goals throughout the three three wins, defeating Somerset (5-2) and shutting out Northland Pines (6-0) and Baldwin-Woodville (5-0).
Next up: Rhinelander (Feb. 4)
8. NOTRE DAME ACADEMY (13-6-0)
The Tritons didn't have a match until Friday, all for it to be a tie against Brighton (2-2). A major loss of stamina from that game showed the next day, getting shut out by Detroit Catholic Central (0-4).
Next up: De Pere (Feb. 11)
9. HUDSON (11-5-0)
The Raiders went 1-1 on the week, losing a close match at Chippewa Falls (1-2) but bouncing back on Saturday at home against Bay Port (4-0).
Next up: Eau Claire Memorial (Feb. 4)
10. MADISON EDGEWOOD (12-6-0)
Despite a rough stretch in the middle of the season, the Crusaders have bounced back and won seven-in-a-row. They most recently defeated Oregon (8-2) and South Central (9-0).
Next up: Sauk Prairie (Feb. 4)
11. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL (10-8-2)
The Old Abes only had one game this past week, defeating River Falls convincingly (7-1).
Next up: Hudson (Feb. 4)
12. ARROWHEAD (15-3-2)
Despite some early losses to Brookfield, Fon du Lac Springs, and Muskego Co-Op, the Warhawks came into the week winning ten straight. By Saturday's end, the streak was twelve. They defeated University School of Milwaukee (9-4) and Kenosha (10-1).
Next up: Cedarburg (Feb. 4)
13. UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE (13-4-0)
The Wildcats had a modest week, losing on Tuesday at Arrowhead (4-9) but coming back home on Friday to defeat Chippewa Falls (4-3).
Next up: Verona (Feb. 4)
14. WAUNAKEE (13-5-0)
The Warriors went 1-2 on the week, losing to Monona Grove at home (1-3), winning at Madison Memorial (6-3), and then losing a heartbreaker against Waukesha on Saturday (5-6).
Next up: Stoughton (Feb. 3)
15. AMERY (13-5-0)
The Warriors came into the week winning eight straight and ranking second in Division 2. After increasing that streak to nine against Regis Altoona McDonell (7-5), they dropped to Black River Falls at home (1-5). Despite the loss, they started a new streak on Saturday against Reedsburg Wisconsin Dells Mauston, just sneaking into the Top 15.
Next up: St. Paul Johnson (Feb. 4)
