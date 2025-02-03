Top 15 Wisconsin girl's high school basketball state rankings (2/3/2025)
It was a marquee matchup in Wisconsin girls' high school basketball on Saturday, as No. 1 Kimberly hosted No. 2 Pewaukee.
From the start, both teams were neck and neck. Kimberly's Katelyn McGinnis and the Papermakers grabbed an early three-point lead, but a first-half rally put Pewaukee, led by Anna Terrian, put the Pirates up by 10 at halftime.
Coming out of the break, Pewaukee played one of the best defensive halves a team can have. The Pirates forced 28 turnovers, with Vanessa Johnson leading the charge with seven of the team's 18 steals.
Kimberly struggled to maintain possession, and Pewaukee's defensive pressure completely shut down the flow of the Papermakers offensively.
On the other end, Terrian delivered a career-high performance. She finished with 28 points and unknowingly surpassed 1,000 career points in the process.
Despite Kimberly having a three point lead, Pewaukee's efficiency on both sides of the court proved too much. The Pirates secured an 82-67 victory and took over as the new No. 1 in the Top 15.
Wauwatosa East also lost their first game of the season to Brookfield East, finishing just behind them in the Top 15.
Only teams in Divisions 1 and 2 are considered.
1. PEWAUKEE (16-2)
The Pirates shoot into first place in the rankings after a convincing win against Whitnall (72-29) and taking out the prior leader of the pack: undefeated Kimberly (82-67).
2. KIMBERLY (16-1)
Down goes the Papermakers. They defeated Hortonville (65-48) and Appleton West (80-14), but received their first loss of the season against Pewaukee (67-82).
3. ARROWHEAD (16-3)
The Warhawks won a close battle against Kettle Moraine (76-71) and dominated in a performance against Waukesha North (80-42).
4. HARTFORD (16-2)
The Orioles wrapped up the week with two dominant victories, overpowering Nicolet (93-42) and West Bend West (81-32).
5. BROOKFIELD EAST (15-3)
It was a fantastic week for the Spartans, taking down undefeated Wauwatosa West (56-53) and West Allis Hale (77-30)
6. VERONA (17-1)
The Hillbillies continue to shove anybody in their way since their first loss to Maine South (IL), getting wins against Sun Prairie West (75-42) and Janesville Parker (83-33).
7. WAUWATOSA EAST (18-1)
The Red Raiders suffered their first loss of the season to a heartbreaker against Brookfield East (53-56) but bounced back with a 100-point performance against Germantown (103-62).
8. EDGEWOOD (18-1)
It was a busy week for the Crusaders. They won by double-digits twice at home, defeating Stoughton (64-43) and Xavier (53-42). Following, they traveled away and won convincingly at Mount Horeb (67-42).
9. MUSKEGO (16-3)
The Warriors got to stay home this week in Muskego, defeating Elkhorn (61-37) and Oconomowoc (50-36).
10. HORTONVILLE (13-4)
It was a modest week for the Polar Bears. They got rolled at home by Kimberly (48-65), but made up for that performance by defeating Fon du Lac (55-39).
11. WHITEFISH BAY (15-2)
The Blue Dukes had a great week after losing last week to Hartford. They took care of business in Port Washington (57-43) and at home against Grafton (76-38)
12. DE PERE (16-3)
The Redbirds going into the week were winners of six straight, and by the end of the week, it was nine. They defeated Sheboygan South (87-21), Green Bay Southwest (89-7), and Sheboygan North (57-45).
13. HOMESTEAD (13-5)
Three games in a row? Make it five. The Highlanders take a fun road trip to West Bend West (84-27) and dominate West Bend East at home (110-28).
14. PIUS XI CATHOLIC (13-4)
The Lady Popes were completely on the road this week, but it didn't phase them. They defeated Greendale (73-36) and New Berlin West (58-41).
15. BEAVER DAM (14-4)
The Golden Beavers are looking like they are starting to get hot, going 3-0 on the week against Watertown (43-37), Brookfield Central (59-36), and Fort Atkinson (65-54).
-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn