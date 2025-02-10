Top 25 Wisconsin boys high school basketball state rankings (2/10/2025)
Wisconsin boys high school basketball teams are making their final pushes to solidify their conference record and set themselves up for the playoffs.
High School on SI has the Wisconsin top 25 boys basketball teams as we start the second week of February.
1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (15-1)
The Novas are led this season by stars Jamarion Batemon and Devin Brown, currently dominating Division 3, sitting atop the Top 25, and are the big team to watch out of Wisconsin this season. This past week they took out Warren Township in Illinois, securing the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle by six points (91-85). Next up is Whitewater (Feb. 11)
2. Wisconsin Lutheran (18-1)
The Warriors had themselves a solid week, two at home and one on the road. They took care of Shorewood (84-52) and Pius Xi Catholic (84-51) rather easily, but they just managed to get by Neenah (46-45). They travel next to West Allis Central (Feb. 11)
3. De Pere (15-1)
It was a 3-0 week for the Redbirds, with only one matchup being a blowout. They went to Ashwaubenon and clawed out a victory (70-68), then to Sheboygan South (87-34), and finally managed to get by Bay Port at home (52-45). Next for them is Pulaski (Feb. 11)
4. Kettle Moraine (19-0)
The Lasers continue their undefeated streak, taking out Muskego (66-50) and Catholic Memorial (74-54) at home, and securing a double-digit win against Nicolet (73-62). Sun Prairie West is next (Feb. 11).
5. Kaukauna (17-3)
The Ghosts improve their win streak to ten games, going to Hortonville (76-65) and then defeating Appleton West (91-45) and Racine Case (93-58) at home. They play Oshkosh West next (Feb. 14).
6. Mount Horeb (17 -2)
The Vikings this week stretch their win streak to five games, defeating Baraboo (78-67) and Sauk Prairie (50-44). They can make it six with a win over Edgewood (Feb. 13).
7. Racine Park (17-1)
The Panthers grow their impressive win streak to 17 games with wins over Franklin (86-69), Racine Case (81-66), and Milwaukee Juneau (70-55). Next up is Oak Creek (Feb. 11)
8. Slinger (18-2)
The Owls have had an interesting season. They lost their first game of the year (Dec. 30), but it led them to win the next 17 games. A win over West Bend East (92-34) improved it to 18 games, but that win streak came to a close with a loss against Homestead (64-74). They get a chance to start a new streak at Whitefish Bay (Feb. 11).
9. Bonduel (19-0)
The Bears grow their record to a perfect 19-0 and are the outright No. 1 spot in Division 4. Their first game against Kingsford was cancelled, but they had impressive wins at Menominee Nation (82-64) and at home against Shiocton (85-75). They travel to Wittenberg-Birnamwood next (Feb. 13).
10. Eau Claire Memorial (15-3)
The Old Abes increase their winning streak to five, taking out River Falls (74-36) and Hudson (62-50). They travel to Rice Lake this week (Feb. 14).
11. Nicolet (14-5)
The Knights struggled this week, particularly toward the end. They started well with a win at home against Grafton (94-58), but fell two straight games at Cedarburg (69-74) and at home against Kettle Moraine (62-73). Next for them is West Bend East (Feb. 11)
12. Freedom (18-1)
The Irish now increase their win streak into the double digits (10), defeating Brillion (65-53), Oconto Falls (77-57), and Little Chute (59-45). Clintonville is next up on the docket (Feb. 11).
13. Greenfield (18-1)
The Hawks are Hustlin' this week. They win two more games on the road, facing Cudahy (98-46) and Greendale (75-68), pushing their new win streak to 13 games. They once again go on the road and face Whitnall next (Feb. 11).
14. Waunakee (16-4)
The Warriors find themselves losing two of the last three games after previously going on an eight game win streak. They defeat Monona Grove (54-45) but lose a heartbreaker at Oregon (71-74). They play Beaver Dam this week (Feb. 13).
15. Homestead (15-5)
The Highlanders increase their win streak to six games, taking out Hartford (81-65) and Slinger (74-64). Next up is Port Washington (Feb. 11)
16. West Allis Central (13-5)
The Bulldogs come into the week with two games on the schedule, taking out Pius Xi Catholic (103-68) but breaking their seven game win streak at New Berlin West (72-82). A tough matchup against Wisconsin Lutheran is ahead (Feb. 11).
17. Appleton North (13-5)
The Lightning had a lot of games in Oshkosh this week, defeating Oshkosh West (71-44) and Oshkosh North (67-61). However, they traveled to Kimberly and lost by 11 (70-81), also losing their four game win streak. They face Fond du Lac next (Feb. 14).
18. Marshfield (11-5)
The Tigers are getting a little hot, winning their last three games. They got to stay home this week, defeating D.C. Everest (61-42) and Wausau East (50-45). Eau Claire North is up next (Feb. 11).
19. Fond du Lac (15-5)
The Cardinals improve their winning streak to six games, taking out Appleton West (86-52) and Oshkosh West (63-52). They get a test against a top-25 opponent in Appleton North this week (Feb. 14).
20. Mineral Point (17-1)
The Pointers increase their win streak to seven games, taking out Lancaster (79-50), Cuba City (54-51), and Petosi (62-43). They have a chance to make it eight against Fennimore (Feb. 11)
21. Pewaukee (11-6)
The Pirates are now losers of two straight and have lost three of their last five games. They went 0-2 this week, losing at Greendale (77-81) and at home against New Berlin Eisenhower (58-67). Some serious work is going to be needed to bounce back at New Berlin West (Feb. 11)
22. Roncalli (15-1)
The Jets are now in the double-digits for their win streak, making it 11 games. They were on the road completely this week, defeating Sturgen Bay (91-44) and Two Rivers (59-44). They face Southern Door (Feb. 10), which is the third of their eight game road trip.
23. Sheboygan North (15-5)
The Golden Raiders lost early this week at Bay Port (72-78), but bounced back immensely with dominating wins over Green Bay Southwest (82-38) and Sheboygan South (95-57). They take on Ashwaubenon (Feb. 11) to most likely decide who will stay/join the Top 25.
24. Aquinas (17-2)
The Blugolds take care of business at home this week against Onalaska (59-51) and La Crosse Central (40-31). They play Luther next (Feb. 10)
25. Notre Dame (14-3)
The Tritons are growing a win streak, improving it this week to five games with wins over Pulaski (77-59) and Manitowoc Lincoln (64-45). They play Seymour next (Feb. 10).
-- Sam Heyn