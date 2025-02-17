Top 25 Wisconsin Boys High School Basketball State rankings (2/17/2025)
We enter the third week of February for Wisconsin boy's high school basketball, nearing the end of the regular season. For some teams these last few weeks can be the most grueling, especially as the high pressure and wear and tear starts to build up.
The evidence of that held true this past week with a few big jumps amidst the Top 25 rankings. High School on SI has the top 25 Wisconsin boys basketball teams at this moment in time.
1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (17-1)
Previous rank: 1st
The Novas are on a roll and still haven't lost in 2025. Whitewater (126-49) and Howard Fuller Collegiate Acade (107-74) were simply no match for the Academy this week. They have a chance to make their winning streak ten games with their next game against Arrowhead (Feb. 25).
2. De Pere (20-1)
Previous rank: 3rd
The Redbirds increase their winning streak to 16 games with wins over Pulaski (70-49) and Green Bay Preble (74-34). Manitowoc Lincoln is their only matchup this week (Feb. 21).
3. Kettle Moraine (21-0)
Previous rank: 4th
Will they ever be beat? The Lasers are now 21-0 and stepping over anybody in their way. They took out Sun Prairie West (72-57) at home and then dominated on the road when they traveled to Waukesha North (78-34). Their next game is against Mukwonago (Feb. 18).
4. Wisconsin Lutheran (19-2)
Previous rank: 2nd
The Warriors drop their second game of the season against No. 13 West Allis Central (70-78), knocking them back a few spots in the Top 25. Despite the loss they bounced back on Friday against New Berlin West (74-52). No. 20 Pewaukee travels to Milwaukee for their next game (Feb. 18).
5. Kaukauna (18-3)
Previous rank: 5th
The Ghosts defeated Oshkosh West (61-44) on Friday for their 11th straight. No. 21 Appleton North is next (Feb. 18).
6. Mount Horeb (18-2)
Previous rank: 6th
The Vikings have now won sixth straight with their 22 point win over Edgewood (73-51). McFarland is next on the schedule for them (Feb. 18).
7. Racine Park (17-1)
Previous rank: 7th
The Panthers had a busy week; three games on the schedule, with two of them being on the road right away. However, it didn't seem to phase them, defeating Oak Creek (86-79), Muskego (74-51), and Milwaukee King (71-64). They go on the road again, traveling to Kenosha Tremper (Feb. 20).
8. Slinger (18-2)
Previous rank: 8th
After losing to Homestead last week, the Owls have shot back with a vengeance, taking out Whitefish Bay (71-44) on the road and then No. 12 Nicolet at home (71-57). West Bend West is their next opponent (Feb. 21).
9. Bonduel (20-0)
Previous rank: 9th
The Bears only had one game this past week, taking advantage of the easier week and defeating Wittenberg-Birnamwood (73-55). They get No. 22 Roncalli at home for their next game (Feb. 19).
10. Eau Claire Memorial (16-3)
Previous rank: 10th
The Old Abes make it six straight after defeating Rice Lake (57-47) on the road. Their next game is against Eau Claire North (Feb. 14).
11. Freedom (20-1)
Previous rank: 12th
The Irish increase their win streak into the 12 games, defeating Clintonville (89-45) and Fox Valley Lutheran (55-53). Luxemberg-Casco is next up for them (Feb. 11).
12. West Allis Central (15-5)
Previous rank: 16th
The Bulldogs have shot up in the rankings after taking down No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran (78-70) and Greendale (79-61). They look to make it three straight games against Brown Deer next up (Feb. 18).
13. Greenfield (20-1)
Previous rank: 13th
The Hawks get two more wins this week, with them being rather close finishes. They end the five game road trip against Whitnall (82-79) and Brown Deer (99-89). Milwaukee Lutheran comes to town following (Feb. 18).
14. Waunakee (17-4)
Previous rank: 14th
The Warriors bounced back from last week's loss to Oregon with an impressive win over Beaver Dam (77-61). Fort Atkinson is next (Feb. 18).
15. Homestead (17-5)
Previous rank: 15th
The Highlanders increase their win streak to eight games after beating Port Washington (91-56) and Whitefish Bay (57-55). Their next matchup is against Grafton on the road (Feb. 21).
16. Nicolet (15-6)
Previous rank: 11th
The Knights have lost three of their last four games and are starting a trend to leave the Top 25. To be candid, however, most of these losses are to ranked opponents. They beat West Bend East (86-51) but lost to Slinger (57-71) for the second time this season. They'll look to reverse this trend against Whitefish Bay (Feb. 21).
17. Fond du Lac (16-5)
Previous rank: 19th
The Cardinals improve their winning streak to seven games, defeating No. 21 Appleton North (49-40) on the road. They get Kimberly next (Feb. 18).
18. Marshfield (14-5)
Previous rank: 18th
The Tigers had a busy docket this past week: three games in five days. Despite this they went 3-0, defeating Eau Claire North (86-71) Stevens Point (74-54), and Chippewa Falls (62-53). Wausau West is next for them (Feb. 18).
19. Mineral Point (18-1)
Previous rank: 20th
The Pointers increase their win streak to eight games after defeating Fennimore (66-35) at home. They can make it nine against Marshall on the road (Feb. 15).
20. Pewaukee (14-6)
Previous rank: 21st
Since Feb. 7th's loss to New Berlin Eisenhowever, the Pirates have won three straight games all within one week. They beat New Berlin West (66-39), Pius Xi Catholic (77-41), and Westosha Central (84-63). They have a tough road ahead against No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran, who is however coming off an upset loss.
21. Appleton North (13-6)
Previous rank: 17th
The Lightning had a chance to bounce back from their loss against Kimberly last week, but they would ultimately drop their second in a row to No. 17 Fond du Lac. Tough opponents are ahead for them, as they face No. 5 Kaukauna next (Feb. 18).
22. Roncalli (18-1)
Previous rank: 22nd
The Jets improve their win streak to 14 games after defeating Kiel (76-63) and Little Chute (58-52), which were games four and five of their current eight-game road trip. They take on Sheboygan Falls next (Feb. 18).
23. Notre Dame (17-3)
Previous rank: 25th
The Tritons make it eight straight wins after defeating Seymour (81-73), Green Bay Southwest (73-32), and No. 25 Sheboygan North (72-67). Ashwaubenon is next up for them (Feb. 19).
24. Aquinas (18-2)
Previous rank: 24th
The Blugolds just had one game this past week since their Friday match against Rochester Lourdes was cancelled. They just got by Luther (57-53) in this contest. They will play Sparta next (Feb. 18).
25. Sheboygan North (16-6)
Previous rank: 23rd
The Golden Raiders this past week defeated Ashwaubenon (77-73) but fell to then No. 23 Notre Dame, switching spots with them in the Top 25 from last week. Green Bay Preble comes to Sheboygan for their next game (Feb. 21).
-- Sam Heyn