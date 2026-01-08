Top 25 Wisconsin Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 8, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.
Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a fourth consecutive week with a 10-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 10-game early-season winning streak following a home-court non-conference victory over Nicolet (67-52) on Jan. 6.
With several upsets and a wide range of unbeaten teams early on in the season, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 86-3 overall record.
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Vikings extended their early-season winning streak to 10 games following a victory over Nicolet (67-52).
Next up: at Pewaukee (Jan. 9)
2. Kaukauna (8-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Galloping Ghosts extended their early-season winning streak to eight games with a victory over No. 25 Neenah (57-55).
Next up: at Kimberly (Jan. 9)
3. Seymour (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Thunder extended their early-season winning streak to nine games following victories over Shawano (76-47) and Green Bay East (94-33).
Next up: vs. Fox Valley Lutheran (Jan. 9)
4. Greendale (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Panthers extended their early-season winning streak to nine games following a victory over Holy Redeemer (87-40)
Next up: at Waukesha South (Jan. 9)
5. Freedom (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Irish extended their early-season winning streak to nine games with a victory over Little Chute (65-56)
Next up: at Luxemburg-Casco (Jan. 9)
6. Onalaska (6-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Hilltoppers extended their early-season winning streak to six games with a victory over La Crosse Central (64-53).
Next up: vs. Holmen (Jan. 9)
7. Beloit Memorial (8-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Purple Knights extended their early-season winning streak to eight games with victories over Sun Prairie East (93-46) and Elkhorn (90-65).
Next up: at Waterford (Jan. 8)
8. Arrowhead (9-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Warhawks are 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Homestead (83-78) and Oak Creek (81-66).
Next up: vs. No. 21 Kettle Moraine (Jan. 9)
9. De Pere (9-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Redbirds split in their last two games, losing to No. 20 West De Pere (66-64) and defeating Manitowoc Lincoln (74-46).
Next up: at Ashwaubenon (Jan. 9)
10. Brookfield East (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Spartans went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over Wauwatosa East (103-67).
Next up: at Wauwatosa West (Jan. 9)
11. Sheboygan North (8-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The Golden Raiders extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Green Bay Southwest (87-33) and Green Bay Preble (80-67).
Next up: at No. 25 Bay Port (Jan. 9)
12. West De Pere (7-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The Phantoms extended their winning streak to three games with victories over No. 2 De Pere (66-64) and Ashwaubenon (72-60).
Next up: vs. Green Bay Preble (Jan. 9)
13. West Allis Central (7-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Bulldogs were riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak but lost to No. 14 Appleton North (74-72)
Next up: vs. Brown Deer (Jan. 8)
14. Appleton North (9-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over Oshkosh North (83-79).
Next up: vs. Appleton East (Jan. 9)
15. Beaver Dam (9-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The Golden Beavers are riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak including victories over Menasha (86-52) and DeForest (82-61).
Next up: vs. Milton (Jan. 10)
16. Superior (9-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Spartans were riding the momentum of a nine-game winning streak before losing to River Falls (56-54).
Next up: vs. Hibbing (Jan. 8)
17. Verona (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Wildcats went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over Oregon (71-49)
Next up: at Janesville Parker (Jan. 9)
18. Middleton (6-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Cardinals have gone 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over Monona Grove (70-51).
Next up: vs. Madison East (Jan. 9)
19. Madison Memorial (10-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Note: The Spartans are riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak following a victory over Milwaukee Lutheran (102-100).
Next up: vs. Sun Prairie East (Jan. 9)
20. Hartford (9-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Orioles are riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak including a victory over Pleasant Valley (55-54).
Next up: vs. Whitefish Bay (Jan. 9)
21. Kettle Moraine (9-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Note: The Lasers have gone 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over Oconomowoc (59-42).
Next up: at No. 8 Arrowhead (Jan. 9)
22. Marshfield (8-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Tigers have won two of their last three games including the latest victory over No. 25 Neenah (57-45)
Next up: vs. No. 23 Stevens Point (Jan. 9)
23. Stevens Point (7-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Panthers were riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak but lost DeForest (47-46).
Next up: at No. 22 Marshfield (Jan. 9)
24. New Berlin West (8-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Note: The Vikings were riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak but lost to Dominican (85-84)
Next up: vs. Pius XI (Jan. 9)
25. Bay Port (7-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Pirates split in their last two games, defeating Pulaski (59-51) and losing to Notre Dame Academy (60-54)
Next up: vs. No. 11 Sheboygan North (Jan. 9)
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com