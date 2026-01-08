High School

Top 25 Wisconsin Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 8, 2026

Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Wisconsin Lutheran maintains hold on top spot for fourth consecutive week with 10-0 overall record following home-court non-conference victory over Nicolet

Jeff Hagenau

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) breaks around Marshfield's Joey Ketterer (2) in the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) breaks around Marshfield's Joey Ketterer (2) in the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.

Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a fourth consecutive week with a 10-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 10-game early-season winning streak following a home-court non-conference victory over Nicolet (67-52) on Jan. 6.

With several upsets and a wide range of unbeaten teams early on in the season, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 86-3 overall record.

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The Vikings extended their early-season winning streak to 10 games following a victory over Nicolet (67-52).

Next up: at Pewaukee (Jan. 9)

2. Kaukauna (8-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Galloping Ghosts extended their early-season winning streak to eight games with a victory over No. 25 Neenah (57-55).

Next up: at Kimberly (Jan. 9)

3. Seymour (9-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Thunder extended their early-season winning streak to nine games following victories over Shawano (76-47) and Green Bay East (94-33).

Next up: vs. Fox Valley Lutheran (Jan. 9)

4. Greendale (9-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Panthers extended their early-season winning streak to nine games following a victory over Holy Redeemer (87-40)

Next up: at Waukesha South (Jan. 9)

5. Freedom (9-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Irish extended their early-season winning streak to nine games with a victory over Little Chute (65-56)

Next up: at Luxemburg-Casco (Jan. 9)

6. Onalaska (6-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Hilltoppers extended their early-season winning streak to six games with a victory over La Crosse Central (64-53).

Next up: vs. Holmen (Jan. 9)

7. Beloit Memorial (8-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Purple Knights extended their early-season winning streak to eight games with victories over Sun Prairie East (93-46) and Elkhorn (90-65).

Next up: at Waterford (Jan. 8)

8. Arrowhead (9-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The Warhawks are 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Homestead (83-78) and Oak Creek (81-66).

Next up: vs. No. 21 Kettle Moraine (Jan. 9)

9. De Pere (9-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Redbirds split in their last two games, losing to No. 20 West De Pere (66-64) and defeating Manitowoc Lincoln (74-46).

Next up: at Ashwaubenon (Jan. 9)

10. Brookfield East (9-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Spartans went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over Wauwatosa East (103-67).

Next up: at Wauwatosa West (Jan. 9)

11. Sheboygan North (8-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Note: The Golden Raiders extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Green Bay Southwest (87-33) and Green Bay Preble (80-67).

Next up: at No. 25 Bay Port (Jan. 9)

12. West De Pere (7-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The Phantoms extended their winning streak to three games with victories over No. 2 De Pere (66-64) and Ashwaubenon (72-60).

Next up: vs. Green Bay Preble (Jan. 9)

13. West Allis Central (7-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The Bulldogs were riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak but lost to No. 14 Appleton North (74-72)

Next up: vs. Brown Deer (Jan. 8)

14. Appleton North (9-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over Oshkosh North (83-79).

Next up: vs. Appleton East (Jan. 9)

15. Beaver Dam (9-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Golden Beavers are riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak including victories over Menasha (86-52) and DeForest (82-61).

Next up: vs. Milton (Jan. 10)

16. Superior (9-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The Spartans were riding the momentum of a nine-game winning streak before losing to River Falls (56-54).

Next up: vs. Hibbing (Jan. 8)

17. Verona (7-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The Wildcats went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over Oregon (71-49)

Next up: at Janesville Parker (Jan. 9)

18. Middleton (6-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Cardinals have gone 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over Monona Grove (70-51).

Next up: vs. Madison East (Jan. 9)

19. Madison Memorial (10-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The Spartans are riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak following a victory over Milwaukee Lutheran (102-100).

Next up: vs. Sun Prairie East (Jan. 9)

20. Hartford (9-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Orioles are riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak including a victory over Pleasant Valley (55-54).

Next up: vs. Whitefish Bay (Jan. 9)

21. Kettle Moraine (9-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The Lasers have gone 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over Oconomowoc (59-42).

Next up: at No. 8 Arrowhead (Jan. 9)

22. Marshfield (8-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Tigers have won two of their last three games including the latest victory over No. 25 Neenah (57-45)

Next up: vs. No. 23 Stevens Point (Jan. 9)

23. Stevens Point (7-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Panthers were riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak but lost DeForest (47-46).

Next up: at No. 22 Marshfield (Jan. 9)

24. New Berlin West (8-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Note: The Vikings were riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak but lost to Dominican (85-84)

Next up: vs. Pius XI (Jan. 9)

25. Bay Port (7-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Pirates split in their last two games, defeating Pulaski (59-51) and losing to Notre Dame Academy (60-54)

Next up: vs. No. 11 Sheboygan North (Jan. 9)

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin