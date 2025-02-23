Top 25 Wisconsin Boys High School Basketball State State Rankings (2/23/2025)
We enter the final week of February for Wisconsin boy's high school basketball, the final stretches of the regular season. This week had upsets left and right, causing massive shift in the polls and ultimately creating some new contenders.
High School on SI has the top 25 Wisconsin boys basketball teams at this moment in time.
1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (17-1)
Previous rank: 1st
The Novas were off this week, and they get some well needed rest before their next game against Arrowhead (Feb. 25).
2. De Pere (22-1)
Previous rank: 2nd
The winning streak for the Redbirds is now18 games after defeating Manitowoc Lincoln (61-39) and Pewaukee (78-73). They travel to Notre Dame for their next matchup (Feb. 27).
3. Kettle Moraine (23-0)
Previous rank: 3rd
The Lasers are now 21-0 after defeating Mukwonago (74-46) and Waukesha West (72-53). Next up for them is the Blackshirts from Waukesha South (Feb. 27).
4. Wisconsin Lutheran (21-2)
Previous rank: 4th
Since their loss to West Allis Central last week, the Vikings have started up a streak again, three games to be exact. This week they took out Pewaukee (68-50) and New Berlin Eisenhower (82-54). They travel to Greenfield to try and make the streak four (Feb. 26).
5. Kaukauna (20-3)
Previous rank: 5th
The Ghosts were Galloping this past week, getting one early against Appleton North (66-56) and then ending the week against Kimberly (98-79). More ranked opponents are ahead for them, as they face Fond du Lac for their next game (Feb. 27).
6. Mount Horeb (20-2)
Previous rank: 6th
After two more games this past week the Vikings increase their win streak to eight games. They defeated McFarland (56-39) and Portage (82-26) to get there. They turn it around early this next week and travel to Lodi (Feb. 24).
7. Racine Park (21-1)
Previous rank: 7th
The Panthers this week only had one game, traveling to Kenosha Tremper (96-48). They needed a short week after the three-game bender they had the week prior. They'll face Kenosha Bradford next, but they'll get to stay home for it (Feb. 24).
8. Slinger (21-2)
Previous rank: 8th
The Owls were going into the week with a upset victory over Nicolet; the game which knocked the Knights out of the top 10. This week Slinger only had one game, traveling to West Bend West (66-43). They get to stay home against Hartford next (Feb. 27).
9. Freedom (21-1)
Previous rank: 11th
The Irish this week put on a dominating effort against Luxemburg-Casco (81-52). They jump to No. 9 with their win along with the losses handed to Bonduel and Eau Claire Memorial. Their next game is against New London (Feb. 24).
10. West Allis Central (17-5)
Previous rank: 12th
The Bulldogs have been on a massive upswing in the rankings, and today they enter the Top 10. This week they got to stay in West Allis and defeat Brown Deer (103-92) and Pewaukee (64-52). They are now on a four game win streak which started with their upset against No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran last week. They look forward to Whitnall next (Feb. 26).
11. Roncalli (21-1)
Previous rank: 22nd
The Jets win their 17th in a row this week, going on the road twice. They took out Chilton (82-36) and more importantly, got a massive upset over Bonduel (70-47). With the two games they surge to the No. 11 spot and look forward to Howards Grove next (Feb. 24).
12. Eau Claire Memorial (17-4)
Previous rank: 10th
The Old Abes had games on Friday and Saturday this past week. They took out Eau Claire North (82-41) but see the end of their seven game winning streak in a stunner loss against Marshfield (54-80) on the road. They fall a few spots back, but they look to rise back up in the rankings against La Crosse Central (Feb. 25).
13. Homestead (18-5)
Previous rank: 15th
The Highlanders make it nine games in a row after defeating Grafton on the road (86-66). With the win, they move up to No. 13 in the Top 25. However, they will need to defend that spot right away, as they face Nicolet for their next game (Feb. 27).
14. Greenfield (21-2)
Previous rank: 13th
The Hawks got stunned at home right away this week, losing to Wisconsin Lutheran (74-82). This would be their first loss in 2025; their last loss came against Racine Park (Dec. 28). They went away two days later and defeated Shorewood (84-57), but a tough road lays ahead. They get No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran upcoming (Feb. 26).
15. Waunakee (18-5)
Previous rank: 14th
The Warriors have been one step forward and one step back in the past few weeks. They lost a close away matchup to Fort Atkinson (51-54) but bounced back at home against Watertown (71-48). They face Milton away next (Feb. 27).
16. Marshfield (17-5)
Previous rank: 18th
For the second straight week the Tigers had three games on the docket. However it didn't really matter; they won their ninth in a row, taking out Wausau West (59-39), Merrill (53-33), and upsetting Eau Claire Memorial (80-54). They look to continue the hot streak against Neenah on the road (Feb. 25).
17. Bonduel (21-1)
Previous rank: 9th
The Bears were undefeated; no longer now. They drop in the Top 25 significantly after a blowout loss to Roncalli at home (47-70). They made up for it slightly against Amherst (79-39). They no longer have the undefeated title, so they look to establish their new identity against Peshtigo (Feb. 24).
18. Nicolet (17-6)
Previous rank: 16th
The Knights had been struggling to get in the win column lately, but this week was completely different. They had two home games, a 25 point win over Whitefish Bay (86-61) and a 22-point win over Milwaukee King (78-66). They have a chance to regain some of their traction and confidence against a ranked opponent, Homestead, next up (Feb. 27).
19. Mineral Point (21-1)
Previous rank: 19th
The Pointers have only lost one game all season, and it was to Southwestern by two points back on Jan. 17. Since they have won eleven straight games, with three this week. They beat Platteville (91-59), Riverdale (82-30), and Marshall (69-43). They have New Glarus next on the docket (Feb. 24).
20. Fond du Lac (17-6)
Previous rank: 17th
The Cardinals improved their win streak to ten games with a win over Kimberly (76-66) on Tuesday night, but that streak would eventually come to a close against Oshkosh North on Thursday (80-85). There's always the chance to start up a new streak this week, but their next opponent, No. 5 Kaukauna, could delay that new streak (Feb. 27).
21. Appleton North (15-7)
Previous rank: 21st
The Lightning started off the week with a tough and close loss to Kaukauna (56-66), but bounced back later on with wins over Appleton East (72-51) and Oconomowoc (56-43). They get West De Pere next (Feb. 25).
22. Aquinas (20-2)
Previous rank: 24th
The Blugolds went 2-0 on the week, beating Sparta (77-55) and Tomah (60-46). They face Holmen next (Feb. 27).
23. Pewaukee (14-9)
Previous rank: 20th
The Pirates had a rough week. Three straight losses and are threatening an exit from the Top 25. However they stay in the rankings because of the strength and location of those losses: all ranked and all away. They lost to Wisconsin Lutheran (50-68), West Allis Central (52-64), and De Pere (73-78). They continue to go on the road again, facing Milwaukee Lutheran next (Feb. 26).
24. Notre Dame (17-5)
Previous rank: 23rd
The Tritons drop their only two this week, the first to Ashwaubenon (60-67) and the other to Bay Port (52-55). They get a chance to start winning again against Fox Valley Lutheran (Feb. 24).
25. Waterford (20-3)
Previous rank: Unranked
The Wolverines enter the Top 25 while on a six game win streak. This week they took out Mukwonago (72-56) and Union Grove (73-34) to enter the rankings. They face Westosha Central next to determine if they are a more serious Top 25 contender (Feb. 27).
Download the SBLive Sports App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest men's high school basketball news.
-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn