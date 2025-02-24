Top 25 Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/23/2025)
The end of the Wisconsin girls high school basketball regular season is upon us, and the playoff matchups are set. The regional and sectional rounds, as well as the state tournament, are on the following dates:
Regionals: Feb. 25, 28, and Mar. 1
Sectionals: March 6, 8
State Tournament: March 13, 14, 15
High School on SI has a full sight view of the playoff brackets in every division and sectional bracket.
Here are the Wisconsin top 25 girls basketball teams going into the postseason and an individual look into the first two rounds for each team.
1. Pewaukee (22-2)
Previous rank: 1st
The Pirates finish the regular season by defeating Whitnall (81-32) and Laconia (73-54). They now look forward to representing the No. 1 seed in Division 1 Sectional 2.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Fond Du Lac (17) vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels (16)
2. Arrowhead (21-3)
Previous rank: 2nd
The Warhawks end their regular season on a seven game win streak, beating Notre Dame (60-53) and Hortonville (64-44) on the road this week. They represent the No. 1 seed in Division 1 Sectional 3.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Janesville Parker (17) vs. Janesville Craig (16)
3. Kimberly (23-1)
Previous rank: 3rd
The Papermakers defeated Oshkosh North (67-43) and Kaukauna (49-40) to finish the regular season with just one loss, that being to No. 1 Pewaukee. They represent the No. 2 seed in Division 1 Sectional 2.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Sheboygan North (15) vs. Waukesha North/South (18)
4. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (23-1)
Previous rank: 4th
The Chargers end the season winning 21 straight games. This week they beat Lakeside Lutheran (60-26) and Winneconne (80-49). They represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 3 Sectional 4.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Carmen Northwest (9) vs. Brookfield Academy (8)
5. Wauwatosa East (23-1)
Previous rank: 5th
The Red Raiders finish their regular season with wins over West Allis Hale (85-19) and Divine Savior Holy Angels (81-45), only losing to Brookfield East this season by just three. They represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 2 Sectional 4.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
vs. Nicolet (8)
Round 2
Winner of Golda Meir (5) vs. Wisconsin Lutheran (4)
6. Edgewood (22-1)
Previous rank: 6th
The Crusaders end the regular season with just one loss total, ending it all off with a win against McFarland at home (70-19). They represent as a No. 1 in Division 2 Sectional 3.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Jefferson (9) vs. Fort Atkinson (8)
7. The Prairie School (22-2)
Previous rank: 8th
The Hawks finish their regular season on a 12-game win streak, taking out Wisconsin Lutheran (64-55) and Brookfield Academy (67-26) this week. They represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 4 Sectional 4.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Clinton (9) vs. Heritage Christian (8)
8. Muskego (20-4)
Previous rank: 7th
The Warriors end their season with a loss to Mukwonago (40-42), but they still represent the No. 1 seed in Division 1 Sectional 4.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of West Allis Hale (17) vs. West Allis Central (16)
9. Laconia (20-4)
Previous rank: 9th
The Spartans end their season on a decently high note, defeating North Fond du Lac (65-25), Winnebago Lutheran (68-28), but lost their final game to No. 1 Pewaukee (54-73). They represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 3 Sectional 3.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Mayville (9) vs. Winnebago Lutheran (8)
10. Elk Mound (22-1)
Previous rank: 11th
The Mounders finish the regular season with just one total loss back in early January. This week they beat Bloomer (82-45) and Mondovi (66-18). They represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 3 Sectional 1.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Viroqua (9) vs. Stanley-Boyd (8)
11. Oostburg (22-2)
Previous rank: 10th
The Dutchmen finished off their season with just one game this week, losing a very close match to Appleton East (67-68) on the road. They would lose their first and last games of the regular season to make their 22-2 mark. They represent as a No. 2 seed in Division 3 Sectional 4.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Milwaukee School of Languages (7) vs. Kewaskum (10)
12. Waunakee (19-5)
Previous rank: 12th
The Warriors finish the season with wins over Milton (73-55) and DeForest (77-43). They represent the No. 2 seed in Division 1 Sectional 1
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Madison East (15) vs. Madison West (18)
13. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (24-0)
Previous rank: 13th
The Chargers finish the season undefeated. A perfect 24-0. Their final regular season games were to Wabeno/Laona (62-28) and Iola-Scandinavia (61-19). They represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 3 Sectional 2.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Oconto Falls (9) vs. Peshtigo (8)
14. Brookfield East (21-3)
Previous rank: 14th
The Spartans finish their season on a nine game winning streak, defeating Beaver Dam (44-38) and Germantown (71-63) this week. They represent the No. 4 seed in Division 1 Sectional 2.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
vs. Hamilton (13)
Round 2
Winner of De Pere (5) vs. Manitowoc Lincoln (12)
15. Assumption (23-1)
Previous rank: 15th
The Royals finish the regular season well and head into the playoffs with a 15-game win streak. They defeated Aquinas (73-70) and Stratford (68-47) this week. They represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 5 Sectional 2.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Northland Lutheran (9) vs. Loyal (8)
16. Hartford (21-3)
Previous rank: 17th
The Orioles finish their regular season on a five game win streak and get that momentum heading into the playoffs. They beat West Bend East (104-22) and Slinger (88-38) for their final regular season games. They represent as a No. 3 seed in Division 1 Sectional 2.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
vs. Kaukauna (14)
Round 2
Winner of Menomonee Falls (11) vs. Homestead (6)
17. Neillsville (21-3)
Previous rank: 16th
The Warriors split their last two games of the regular season. They beat Tomah (64-28) but lost their final regular season game to Fall Creek (41-48). They represent the No. 1 seed in Division 4 Sectional 3.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Spencer (9) vs. Necedah (8)
18. Union Grove (22-2)
Previous rank: 19th
The Broncos finish the season on an eight game win streak, taking out Waterford (48-24) and Beloit Memorial (74-58) this week. They represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 2 Sectional 4.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Cudahy (9) vs. Waterford (8)
19. Whitefish Bay (22-2)
Previous rank: 18th
The Blue Dukes finish the regular season on a nine game win streak. This week they took down Nicolet (79-42) and West Bend East (84-19) easily. They represent as a No. 2 seed in Division 2 Sectional 4.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
vs. St. Augustine Prep (7)
Round 2
Winner of Pius XI Catholic (3) vs. Shorewood (6)
20. Eau Claire Memorial (22-2)
Previous rank: 20th
The Abes finish the season defeating La Crosse Central (61-29) and Eau Claire North (74-56), making it eight straight games under their belt going into the playoffs. They represent the No. 1 seed in Division 1 Sectional 1.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Chippewa Falls (17) vs. Oshkosh North (16)
21. Oregon (19-5)
Previous rank: 23rd
The Panthers finish the season with wins over Wateron (50-39) and Beaver Dam (53-43). They represent the No. 3 seed in Division 1 Sectional 3.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
vs. Sun Prairie East (14)
Round 2
Winner of Sun Prairie West (11) vs. Kettle Moraine (6)
22. Pius XI Catholic (19-5)
Previous rank: 24th
The Lady Popes end their season with wins over Greenfield (66-21) and Oak Creek (54-35). They represent as a No. 3 seed in Division 2 Sectional 4.
Round 1
vs. Shorewood (6)
Round 2
Winner of St. Augustine Prep (7) vs. Whitefish Bay (2)
23. Aquinas (20-4)
Previous rank: Unranked
The Blugolds finish their season with a loss to Assumption (70-73) but winning their final game against Sparta (69-32). They represent as a No. 2 seed in Division 4 Sectional 3.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Melrose-Mindoro (7) vs. Augusta (10)
24. Beaver Dam (15-9)
Previous rank: Unranked
The Golden Beavers may mislead you. They are a nine-loss team that has one of the toughest schedules in Wisconsin. This week they beat Monona Grove (50-45) but lost to Oregon (43-53). They will represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 2 Sectional 2.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Slinger (9) vs. West Bend West (8)
25. Albany/Monticello (23-1)
Previous rank: Unranked
The Space Stallions end their season on a high note, beating River Valley (58-30) and Juda (88-19). They represent as a No. 1 seed in Division 5 Sectional 4.
Playoff outlook:
Round 1
Bye
Round 2
Winner of Ozaukee (9) vs. Wisconsin Heights (8)
