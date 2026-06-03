Top 25 Wisconsin High School Baseball State Rankings - June 2, 2026

With the exciting regular season completed and the WIAA playoffs set to begin, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state baseball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's four respective divisions, it was an intriguing challenge narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known one meaningful playoff victory at a time.

Germantown (26-0 in Division 1), Pewaukee (24-2 in Division 2), Kewaunee (25-0 in Division 3), and Barneveld (20-0 in Division 4) currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.

Greater Metro Conference champion Germantown claims the top spot in the latest rankings following statement-making victories over Oshkosh North (10-6) and Kettle Moraine (4-3) to finish the memorable regular season with a 26-0 overall record.

The top 10 teams in this week's rankings combined for a 222-14 overall record.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association( WBCA), Prepbaseballreport.com, and Bound.com.

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The top-seeded Warhawks extended their winning streak to 26 games following the latest victories over Oshkosh North (10-6) and Kettle Moraine (4-3).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Manitowoc Lincoln or ninth-seeded Sheboygan North in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The second-seeded Papermakers extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over Hortonville (5-2) and Slinger (7-0).

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Pulaski or No. 10-seeded Ashwaubenon in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The top-seeded Storm extended their winning streak to 25 games with the latest victories over Valders (11-4) and Manitowoc Lincoln (3-1).

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Peshtigo in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal (June 2).

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The second-seeded Spartans extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-1) and No. 23 New Berlin Eisenhower (5-2).

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Homestead and No. 10-seeded Oshkosh West in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The top-seeded Warriors extended their winning streak to 16 games with the latest victories over Kenosha Indian Trail (4-3) and Sussex Hamilton (4-1).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Waterford or ninth-seeded South Milwaukee in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The top-seeded Pirates extended their winning streak to 20 games with the latest victories over Slinger (10-9) and Brookfield Central (12-6).

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Campbellsport in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The top-seeded Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 20 games with the latest victories over River Ridge (11-2) and Hillsboro (12-1).

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Williams Bay in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The top-seeded Raiders extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over New Richmond (3-0) and Rice Lake (17-5).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln or ninth-seeded New Richmond in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship (June 4).

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The second-seeded Sabers extended their winning streak to four games with a sweep of Racine Horlick (13-0, 8-2, 18-2).

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Union Grove or No. 10-seeded Union Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The top-seeded Raiders extended their winning streak to 19 games with the latest victories over Oconto (4-3) and Sturgeon Bay (6-3).

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded North Fond du Lac in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The top-seeded Pirates went 2-1 in their final three games including victories over Sheboygan North (5-4) and Ashwaubenon (4-1).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Appleton North or ninth-seeded Green Bay Preble in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The second-seeded Cardinals extended their winning streak to 15 games with the latest victory over New Richmond (8-1).

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Menomonie or No. 10-seeded Marshfield in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The top-seeded Tigers extended their winning streak to 15 games with the latest victory over Pittsville (13-10).

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Crandon in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The second-seeded Indians have won nine of their last 10 games including the latest victory over Brookfield Central (7-0).

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Janesville Parker or No. 10-seeded Oconomowoc in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The third-seeded Cardinals have won five of their last six games including the latest victory over Oconomowoc (5-4).

Next up: vs. No. 14-seeded Madison East in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: 25

Note: The second-seeded Rams extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over Heritage Christian (10-0) and Manitowoc Lutheran (11-1).

Next up: vs. No. 10-seeded Mayville in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The Red Hawks extended their winning streak to two games with the latest victories over Elkhorn (9-5) and Sun Prairie West (8-0).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Janesville Craig or ninth-seeded Oregon in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The top-seeded Saints extended their winning streak to 18 games with the latest victories over Hayward (19-1) and Somerset (8-4).

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Clayton-Turtle Lake in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: 24

Note: The third-seeded Panthers were riding the momentum of a 14-game winning streak but lost to Onalaska (4-2).

Next up: vs. No. 14-seeded Wausau East in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The top-seeded Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over River Valley (7-1) and Waterloo (11-2).

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Cuba City in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The second-seeded Wildcats have won six of their last seven games including the latest victory over Madison West (5-3).

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Waunakee or No. 10-seeded La Crosse Central in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The top-seeded Vikings were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak but lost to Menomonee Falls (11-5) and Union Grove (11-1).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Waukesha South or ninth-seeded West Allis Central in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game (June 4).

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The top-seeded Lancers went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over No. 19 Waterford (9-7).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Wilmot in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The third-seeded Indians extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games with the latest victory over No. 11 Cedar Grove-Belgium (7-1).

Next up: vs. sixth-seeded Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game (June 2).

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The top-seeded Panthers were riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak but lost to No. 17 Stratford (13-10).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Edgar in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal game (June 2).

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com