Top 25 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 21, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.
Wauwatosa East, the defending Greater Metro Conference co-champion and WIAA Division 2 state champion last season, maintains hold of the top spot in the rankings for a fourth consecutive week with a 15-0 overall record.
The Red Raiders responded with statement-making victories over Menomonee Falls (95-44), Sussex Hamilton (67-34), and Beloit Memorial (96-19) to extend their winning streak.
Wauwatosa East is scheduled to travel to No. 2 Arrowhead for one of the season's most highly anticipated matchups Jan. 27.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 136-13 overall record.
1. Wauwatosa East (15-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over Menomonee Falls (95-44), Sussex Hamilton (67-34), and Beloit Memorial (96-19).
Next up: vs. Germantown (Jan. 23)
2. Arrowhead (13-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Warhawks extended their winning streak to 13 games with victories over Hartford (87-69) and Muskego (77-41).
Next up: vs. Catholic Memorial (Jan. 23)
3. Oostburg (16-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Flying Dutchmen extended their winning streak to 16 games with victories over Sheboygan Lutheran (75-34), No. 15 St. Mary Catholic (73-57), and No. 4 Pewaukee (65-37).
Next up: at Random Lake (Jan. 30)
4. Appleton East (13-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Patriots extended their winning streak to 13 games with victories over Appleton West (63-33) and Oshkosh West (58-42).
Next up: vs. Kaukauna (Jan. 23)
5. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (15-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Plymouth (84-18) and Sheboygan South (79-27).
Next up: at West Bend West (Jan. 22)
6. Waunakee (13-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over DeForest (63-49), Monona Grove (56-39), and No. 11 Neenah (66-50).
Next up: at Baraboo (Jan. 22)
7. Pewaukee (12-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Pirates went 2-1 in their last three games including a victory over New Berlin West (66-31), loss to No. 3 Oostburg (65-37), and a victory over Wisconsin Lutheran (69-52).
Next up: vs. Greendale (Jan. 23)
8. Kimberly (12-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Papermakers extended their winning streak to four games with victories over No. 11 Neenah (69-51) and Hortonville (53-38).
Next up: at Oshkosh North (Jan. 23)
9. De Pere (14-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Redbirds extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Green Bay Preble (68-45), Pulaski (66-19), and West De Pere (58-49).
Next up: vs. No. 10 Notre Dame Academy (Jan. 23)
10. Notre Dame Academy (13-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Tritons extended their winning streak to eight games with victories over Sheboygan North (71-28) and Ashwaubenon (73-24).
Next up: at No. 9 De Pere (Jan. 23)
11. Whitefish Bay (13-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Note: The Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Wisconsin Lutheran (67-52) and Germantown (79-42).
Next up: at Homestead (Jan. 23)
12. Neenah (12-4)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Rockets went 1-2 in their last three games, including a victory over Appleton North (64-53) but losses to No. 8 Waunakee (66-50) and No. 13 Kimberly (69-51).
Next up: at Hortonville (Jan. 23)
13. Aquinas (14-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The Blugolds have won two consecutive games including victories over St. Croix Central (86-44) and No. 6 La Crosse Central (50-45).
Next up: vs. Holmen (Jan. 22)
14. La Crosse Central (13-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Riverhawks were riding the momentum of a 13-game winning streak but lost to No. 19 Aquinas (50-45).
Next up: at Luther (Jan. 23)
15. Wisconsin Dells (14-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The Chiefs extended their winning streak to 14 games with the latest victory over Westfield (62-47).
Next up: vs. Adams-Friendship (Jan. 23)
16. Grafton (14-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Note: The Black Hawks extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Slinger (63-43) and West Bend East (80-31).
Next up: vs. Cedarburg (Jan. 23)
17. Neillsville (13-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Spencer (68-18), Gilman (64-20), and Pittsville (76-27).
Next up: Columbus Catholic (Jan. 22)
18. Rice Lake (13-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to four games with victories over River Falls (66-42), No. 22 Hudson (67-54), and New Richmond (80-41).
Next up: at Prescott (Jan. 26)
19. Madison Memorial (13-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Spartans extended their winning to four games with victories over Sun Prairie East (67-46) and Madison East (78-24).
Next up: vs. Madison La Follette (Jan. 21)
20. Edgerton (13-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Crimson Tide were riding the momentum of a 13-game winning streak but lost to Brookfield East 51-41.
Next up: vs. Delavan-Darien (Jan. 22)
21. St. Mary Catholic (14-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Zephyrs were riding the momentum of a 13-game winning streak, lost to No. 3 Oostburg (73-57), and defeated Hilbert (73-12).
Next up: vs. Pacelli (Jan. 22)
22. Winneconne (14-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Wolves went 2-1 in their last three games including a loss to Xavier (53-46) followed with victories over Seymour (60-38) and New London (62-35).
Next up: at Shawano (Jan. 27)
23. Verona (13-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Wildcats went 1-1 in their last two games, defeating Pius XI (56-53) but losing to Janesville Craig (60-40).
Next up: vs. Middleton (Jan. 21)
24. Brookfield East (10-4)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to four games with victories over No. 24 Brookfield Central (66-36), West Allis Hale (67-18), and No. 14 Edgerton (51-41).
Next up: at No. 23 Verona (Jan. 24)
25. Mukwonago (11-4)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Indians extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Oak Creek (48-46), Slinger (71-65), and Waukesha West (55-46).
Next up: at Oconomowoc (Jan. 23)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com