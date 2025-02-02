High School

Top 5 Wisconsin boys high school basketball division rankings (2/2/2025)

Here is a breakdown of the serious division contenders in Wisconsin boys basketball, as we head into the month of February

Wisconsin Lutheran's Alex Greene (0) looks for a shot against Pewaukee on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. The Vikings are 15-1 and ranked No. 1 this week in Division 1. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the week, each team ranked among the top five in Divisions 1 through 5 of Wisconsin men's high school basketball, according to the wissports.net Week 9 Coaches Poll.

Division 1

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (15-1)

Last week: 1st

This week:

Jan. 29 at Germantown (W 72-55)

Jan. 31 vs. Greendale (W 78-46)

2. De Pere (14-1) (15-1, 14-2)

Last week: 2nd

This week:

Jan. 28. at Green Bay Southwest (W 65-18)

Jan. 30. vs. Sheboygan North (W 74-45)

Feb. 1 at Madison Memorial (W/L XX-XX)

3. Kettle Moraine (16-0)

Last week: 3rd

This week:

Jan. 28 at Arrowhead (W 62-56)

4. Waunakee (15-2)

Last week: 10th

This week:

Jan. 30 at DeForest (W 73-59)

5. Eau Claire Memorial (13-3)

Last week: 6th

This week:

Jan. 31 at New Richmond (W 81-50)

Division 2

1. Mount Horeb (14-2)

Last week: 1st

This week:

Jan. 27 vs. Platteville (W 91-59)

Jan. 30 at Stoughton (W 61-56)

2. Slinger (16-1)

Last week: 3rd

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Grafton (W 76-38)

Jan. 31 at Cedarburg (W 70-57)

3. Nicolet (13-3)

Last week: 2nd

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Hartford (W 73-64)

Jan. 31 at Port Washington (W 85-65)

4. Racine Park (14-1)

Last week: 4th

This week:

Jan. 28 at Kenosha Indian Trail (W 95-50)

Jan. 31 at Racine Horlick (W 94-49)

5. Greenfield (15-1)

Last week: 8th

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Union Grove (W 84-46)

Jan. 31 vs. South Milwaukee (W 72-44)

Division 3

1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (15-1) (15-1, 14-2)

Last week: 1st

This week:

Feb. 1 vs. Warren Township (IL) (W 91-85)

2. Freedom (15-1)

Last week: 2nd

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Waupaca (W 54-51)

Jan. 31 vs. Marinette (W 79-28)

3. Racine Lutheran (14-1)

Last week: 3rd

This week:

Jan. 28 at Racine St. Catherine's (L 68-75)

4. Lake Mills (14-2)

Last week: 4th

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Lodi (W 69-45)

Jan. 30 vs. Lakeside Lutheran (W 60-48)

Feb. 1 vs. Fort Atkinson (W 62-54)

5. Lakeside Lutheran (11-5)

Last week: 5th

This week:

Jan. 28 at Milton (W 66-56)

Jan. 30 vs. Lake Mills (L 48-60)

Division 4

1. Bonduel (17-0) (17-0, 16-1)

Last week: 3rd

This week:

Jan. 31 vs. Manawa (W 66-38)

Feb. 1 vs. Coleman (W 106-53)

2. Mineral Point (14-1)

Last week: 1st

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Dodgeville (W 60-46)

Jan. 31 vs. Darlington (W 66-37)

3. Aquinas (15-2)

Last week: 2nd

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Holmen (W 54-50)

Jan. 31 at La Crosse Logan (L 79-81)

4. Roncalli (12-1) (13-1, 12-2)

Last week: 8th

This week:

Jan. 28 vs New Holstein (W 83-36)

Feb. 1 vs. Manitowoc Lutheran (W/L XX-XX)

5. Pardeeville (16-0)

Last week: 5th

This week:

Jan. 27 at Abundant Life (W 70-65)

Jan. 30 vs. Markesan (W 83-56)

Jan. 31 vs. Westfield (W 68-55)

Division 5

1. Royall (15-0)

Last week: 2nd

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Cashton (W 83-26)

Jan. 31 at New Lisbon (W 74-41)

2. North Crawford (14-1)

Last week: 5th

This week:

Jan. 28 at Ithica (W 80-61)

Jan. 31 vs. Seneca (W 81-68)

3. Highland (14-2)

Last week: 7th

This week:

Jan. 27 vs. Cassville (W 88-49)

Jan. 30 at Petosi (L 56-65)

4. Southwestern (16-3)

Last week: 8th

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Iowa-Grant (W 52-37)

Jan. 31 at Riverdale (W 93-42)

5. Sheboygan Lutheran (14-2)

Last week: 1st

This week:

Jan. 28 vs. Howards Grove (W 58-50)

Jan. 30 at Cedar Grove-Belgium (W 59-50)

-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn

Sam Heyn is a sports reporter based in Iowa City, IA, currently in his fourth-year at the University of Iowa. Along with reporting for The Daily Iowan, their student newspaper, he previously wrote for Iowa's News Now in Cedar Rapids, IA and live commentated for Fuller Digital Solutions in Cherokee, IA. Sam has been writing since 2025.

