Top 5 Wisconsin boys high school basketball division rankings (2/2/2025)
Entering the week, each team ranked among the top five in Divisions 1 through 5 of Wisconsin men's high school basketball, according to the wissports.net Week 9 Coaches Poll.
Division 1
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (15-1)
Last week: 1st
This week:
Jan. 29 at Germantown (W 72-55)
Jan. 31 vs. Greendale (W 78-46)
2. De Pere (14-1) (15-1, 14-2)
Last week: 2nd
This week:
Jan. 28. at Green Bay Southwest (W 65-18)
Jan. 30. vs. Sheboygan North (W 74-45)
Feb. 1 at Madison Memorial (W/L XX-XX)
3. Kettle Moraine (16-0)
Last week: 3rd
This week:
Jan. 28 at Arrowhead (W 62-56)
4. Waunakee (15-2)
Last week: 10th
This week:
Jan. 30 at DeForest (W 73-59)
5. Eau Claire Memorial (13-3)
Last week: 6th
This week:
Jan. 31 at New Richmond (W 81-50)
Division 2
1. Mount Horeb (14-2)
Last week: 1st
This week:
Jan. 27 vs. Platteville (W 91-59)
Jan. 30 at Stoughton (W 61-56)
2. Slinger (16-1)
Last week: 3rd
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Grafton (W 76-38)
Jan. 31 at Cedarburg (W 70-57)
3. Nicolet (13-3)
Last week: 2nd
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Hartford (W 73-64)
Jan. 31 at Port Washington (W 85-65)
4. Racine Park (14-1)
Last week: 4th
This week:
Jan. 28 at Kenosha Indian Trail (W 95-50)
Jan. 31 at Racine Horlick (W 94-49)
5. Greenfield (15-1)
Last week: 8th
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Union Grove (W 84-46)
Jan. 31 vs. South Milwaukee (W 72-44)
Division 3
1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (15-1) (15-1, 14-2)
Last week: 1st
This week:
Feb. 1 vs. Warren Township (IL) (W 91-85)
2. Freedom (15-1)
Last week: 2nd
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Waupaca (W 54-51)
Jan. 31 vs. Marinette (W 79-28)
3. Racine Lutheran (14-1)
Last week: 3rd
This week:
Jan. 28 at Racine St. Catherine's (L 68-75)
4. Lake Mills (14-2)
Last week: 4th
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Lodi (W 69-45)
Jan. 30 vs. Lakeside Lutheran (W 60-48)
Feb. 1 vs. Fort Atkinson (W 62-54)
5. Lakeside Lutheran (11-5)
Last week: 5th
This week:
Jan. 28 at Milton (W 66-56)
Jan. 30 vs. Lake Mills (L 48-60)
Division 4
1. Bonduel (17-0) (17-0, 16-1)
Last week: 3rd
This week:
Jan. 31 vs. Manawa (W 66-38)
Feb. 1 vs. Coleman (W 106-53)
2. Mineral Point (14-1)
Last week: 1st
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Dodgeville (W 60-46)
Jan. 31 vs. Darlington (W 66-37)
3. Aquinas (15-2)
Last week: 2nd
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Holmen (W 54-50)
Jan. 31 at La Crosse Logan (L 79-81)
4. Roncalli (12-1) (13-1, 12-2)
Last week: 8th
This week:
Jan. 28 vs New Holstein (W 83-36)
Feb. 1 vs. Manitowoc Lutheran (W/L XX-XX)
5. Pardeeville (16-0)
Last week: 5th
This week:
Jan. 27 at Abundant Life (W 70-65)
Jan. 30 vs. Markesan (W 83-56)
Jan. 31 vs. Westfield (W 68-55)
Division 5
1. Royall (15-0)
Last week: 2nd
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Cashton (W 83-26)
Jan. 31 at New Lisbon (W 74-41)
2. North Crawford (14-1)
Last week: 5th
This week:
Jan. 28 at Ithica (W 80-61)
Jan. 31 vs. Seneca (W 81-68)
3. Highland (14-2)
Last week: 7th
This week:
Jan. 27 vs. Cassville (W 88-49)
Jan. 30 at Petosi (L 56-65)
4. Southwestern (16-3)
Last week: 8th
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Iowa-Grant (W 52-37)
Jan. 31 at Riverdale (W 93-42)
5. Sheboygan Lutheran (14-2)
Last week: 1st
This week:
Jan. 28 vs. Howards Grove (W 58-50)
Jan. 30 at Cedar Grove-Belgium (W 59-50)
