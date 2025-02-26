Wisconsin boys high school hockey matchups and predictions for Division 1 Sectional Championship Week (2/26/25)
It's Sectional Championship Week in Wisconsin high school hockey. Teams have been playing up to their seeding for the most part in Division 1, but Sectional 1 has experienced a lot of havoc.
Following a first round bye, the undefeated favorite SPASH Panthers lost to No. 8 Chippewa Falls (4-1) at KB Willett Arena. The Cardinals' impressive run would ultimately end in a heartbreaking loss to No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial (2-1) a game later, and the Old Abes advanced to the final eight.
Along with the Abes, seven other teams began preparing at their chance to potentially represent their sectional at 2025 State Boys Hockey Tournament. These games will take place on Mar. 28 or Feb. 1.
High School on SI has the predictions for which four teams will come out on top.
Sectional 1:
(5) Eau Claire Memorial vs. (2) Wausau West
Winner: (2) Wausau West
It has been an impressive run for the Old Abes as a No. 5 seed to make it this far, but I think it ends here. They beat Wausau to start off the season at home by a close margin (3-2) but would get shut out them in their second matchup (3-0). I expect this one to be close, given that how weird Sectional 1 has played out, but I still see the Warriors getting over the hump and securing their spot in the Final Four.
Sectional 2:
(1) Neenah vs. (3) Notre Dame
Winner: (1) Neenah
Sectional 3:
(1) Edgewood vs. (2) Verona
Winner: (1) Edgewood
The Crusaders have been dominating teams left and right, having an 8-0 first round and a 7-1 second round. Verona is coming off a double overtime victory to get to this point (No. 3 Waunakee). Along with that, they are traveling to Madison Ice Arena, and I don't think they have the gas to get by. Expect Edgewood to take advantage of a tired team in Verona.
Sectional 4:
(1) Brookfield East vs. (2) Arrowhead
Winner: (1) Brookfield East
There is prior history with this matchup this season; Brookfield getting a 8-6 victory over Arrowhead back in December. So, it has been awhile since they last played, and they only have one film to study each other on, leaving this game up for interpretation. The Warhawks are also coming off a close overtime victory (University School of Milwaukee), and because of that, I think Brookfield will find a way to get past them once again.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest men's high school hockey news.
-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn